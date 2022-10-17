Colts QB Matt Ryan Nominated For Week 6 FedEx Air Player Of The Week

Ryan completed a career high 42 passes and threw for 389 yards with three touchdowns in the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Oct 17, 2022 at 10:29 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is one of three nominees for Week 6 FedEx Air Player of the Week, given every week to the top-performing passer in the NFL. You can vote for Ryan to win the honor by clicking here.

Ryan completed a career high 42 passes and threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns – including a 32-yard game-winning strike to Alec Pierce with 23 seconds left – to power the Colts past the Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-27, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Buffalo's Josh Allen and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow are the other quarterback nominees for the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 6.

Throughout the 2022 season, FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund will donate $2,000 in the name of each FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week to HBCUs across the United States. Over the course of the season, HBCUs will receive more than $100,000 in grants to support needs-based scholarships through the 2023-2024 school year.

