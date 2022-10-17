Colts QB Matt Ryan Nominated For Week 6 FedEx Air Player Of The Week

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is one of three nominees for Week 6 FedEx Air Player of the Week, given every week to the top-performing passer in the NFL. You can vote for Ryan to win the honor by clicking here.

Ryan completed a career high 42 passes and threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns – including a 32-yard game-winning strike to Alec Pierce with 23 seconds left – to power the Colts past the Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-27, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Buffalo's Josh Allen and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow are the other quarterback nominees for the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 6.