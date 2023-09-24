With historic game, Colts' Matt Gay proves: That's why you sign a kicker

The Colts signed Gay for moments like the ones he delivered Sunday on a soggy field in Baltimore. A Gardner Minshew-led offense threw everything it could at a fast, physical defense, mustering one touchdown drive but several others that stretched into Ravens territory. Gay ended all of those possessions with field goals, first from 54 yards. Then from 53 yards. Then, with the Colts down by three with a minute left, from 53 yards.

And then again from 53 yards to end the game.

"That boy was nailing them," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "People underestimate the power of the kicking game. I think Matt proved everybody his worth today for sure."

The Colts turned heads back in March when they signed Gay as a free agent. The team saw him as a steadying presence at a position that was pieced together since the end of future Hall of Fame Adam Vinatieri's career. But they also viewed Gay as a legitimate weapon, the kind of guy who could deliver big kicks in big games, no matter how much pressure he'd be under.

Given what it took the Colts on Sunday to get to setting Gay up for the game-winner, it's hard to imagine a more pressure-packed kick in the month of September. This was a tough, old-school, physical football game – one that was always going to hang on a razor-thin margin.

And Gay made sure the Colts were on the right side of it.