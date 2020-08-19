2020 Camp Chatter: Rodrigo Blankenship, Nyheim Hines, Malik Hooker & Chase McLaughlin

» Hines isn't the only running back getting a lot of pass targets in practice nowadays: Hines' bread and butter is his versatility out of the backfield; he can run the ball like a traditional running back, but he's an extension of the wide receivers in the passing game, too.

That's been evident throughout Hines' first two seasons with the Colts, as he's caught a combined 107 passes for 745 yards and two touchdowns to go with 137 rushing attempts for 513 yards and four scores on the ground.

That kind of production is only expected to increase now that the Colts have a new starting quarterback in Philip Rivers who has a rich history of getting his running backs involved in the passing game, whether it's been with Darren Sproles, Danny Woodhead or Austin Ekeler.

That Hines has been heavily utilized in the pass game throughout the first few training camp practices is no surprise, then; but what has changed is the fact starting running back Marlon Mack is also seeing a large increase in targets.

Mack has averaged just more than 17 receptions in his first three NFL seasons, but as Hines notes, every back on the roster now needs to be prepared to be utilized more in the passing game.

"It's a big opportunity for all of us. We all have to catch the ball. We all have to be ready for it. Obviously, my role as being the pass-catching back is important, but all those other guys have to be ready too," Hines said. " don't think I've seen Marlon catch more balls than he has with Philip. So it's really great. Running backs are mismatches and we all have to be ready. I'm super excited and we all are because a lot of teams may forget about the back in coverage. If Philip sees that, we're going to take advantage of it.

"We're just going to hit it five, 10 yards at a time," Hines continued. "We make a couple guys miss and we might take it 50. That's what we're all looking forward to doing and that's what Philip is going to probably help us do."

» Hines isn't scared to stick up for himself on the field: Standing at 5-foot-9, Hines isn't exactly among the biggest players on any NFL team's roster. But that doesn't mean he's going to let himself get pushed around out there, either.

So whether it's on the practice field or on gamedays, Hines hasn't been hesitant to chirp back at anybody who tries to size him up.

"With me personally, I've always been a little bit chirpy, a little bit chippy, but it's probably just the mentality I have," Hines said. "I've always had to kind of be an underdog just being the smallest guy on the field. I always have to bring a little extra because if I don't – I have to stand up for myself out there. That's just how it is being 5'9" and not 200 pounds. I've always known that I could be a target for people to try to mess with me or things like that."

When it comes to his own teammates, however, Hines knows at the end of the day, they're all brothers fighting for the same goal.

"We're all very feisty. There's a lot of guys on our team who are just super excited to play football. That's just what we are. We're just dogs," Hines said. "I think with us doing that with each other, we always have each other's back. We're all brothers in this locker room. We have our problems on the field, but it's never going to the locker room and transcended upon that. We're all brothers and even with your best family and your best friends, you have disagreements but we all laugh about it and shake hands about it and we keep moving on and working."