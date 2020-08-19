Philip Rivers On Building Rapport With Receivers, Balancing 'Aggressive Or Stupid' In Passing Game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers today spoke to local reporters via video conference. What’s the latest on his efforts to get on the same page as his receivers, how he approaches being both aggressive and smart down the field, his thoughts on rookie wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and more?

Aug 19, 2020 at 04:59 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers today spoke to local reporters via video conference. What's the latest on his efforts to get on the same page as his receivers, how he approaches being both aggressive and smart down the field, his thoughts on rookie wideout Michael Pittman Jr. and more?

You can watch that entire session above, but here are some top takeaways:

» Colts coaches' past with Rivers and Chargers has allowed him to hit the ground running with receivers in camp: It's been well-documented how Rivers had previously worked with head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni when they were on the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers' coaching staff a few years back, which has allowed Rivers to have a near-seamless transition back into Reich's playbook now with the Colts.

But another major factor heading into training camp that's related to those past connections with the Chargers is the fundamentals being taught to the wide receivers.

Sirianni was the Chargers' offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach from 2013 through 2017, so the way the Colts are teaching their receivers to run routes and work with the quarterback is the exact same way Rivers had grown accustomed to out on the West Coast.

"That is very helpful, that I know how the route is being taught here, so we're not speaking any different language," Rivers said. "It's not, 'Oh, I like it this way, and the team here in the past has done it another way.' We see it the same way, so that's certainly been helpful."

And while the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out any official on-field work this offseason, Rivers said it's clear that the few reps he did get in with his receivers and tight ends out on their own in June and just before the start of camp are currently paying dividends.

"Just some of that communication, just talking through certain things about routes, that, 'Hey, I just feel this and I may throw it here,' and, you know, the things you can't really do on a phone call or in a Zoom meeting; it's better off standing on the practice field or watching on film," Rivers said. "So it's coming along great."

» Striking that balance of "aggressive or stupid" is a huge part of Rivers' approach: Rivers has proven his first 16 years in the league he's never going to be scared to chuck the ball down the field. That's how he's become one of the best passers in NFL history.

There is a method to this madness, however.

"I certainly feel confident in throwing the ball in tight windows or throwing the ball in tight coverage and being accurate where it's our ball or nobody," Rivers said. "Certainly I had some throws get away from me in the past — really, just last year more than anything. But I don't want that to turn me into someone that's scared to make a play, because I don't think you can play that way either. So I think there's a fine line there between aggressive and stupid."

Rivers referenced his 2019 season, in which he tossed 23 touchdowns to 20 interceptions; his 3.4 percent interception rate was the third-highest of his career. He said today he definitely owns up to every single one of those picks, but also thinks there are plenty of other plays throughout last year "where we'll come out of there feeling optimistic that we can have a heck of a year this year, which I know we can."

"I think the biggest thing for me is to be myself," Rivers said of moving on to 2020. "But also, find that sweet spot again, from aggressiveness to stupid, and know what kind of game it is and how the whole thing's coming together, and certainly have done that throughout my career in different years and different times, and don't see any reason why I can't do that again."

» Rivers can appreciate the rookie ups and downs being experienced by wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.: The Colts selected Pittman Jr. in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, confident he not only had the potential to be an explosive playmaker within their offense, but also knowing he had a passion for the game and that level of intelligence needed to survive at the next level.

But this has been an unprecedented year for NFL rookies; the COVID-19 pandemic took away their on-field time with their new teams this offseason, meaning their first real exposure to the coaching staff on the field would have to come during training camp.

So, in that sense, Pittman Jr. and his rookie teammates are virtually brand new to the Colts' system. While he's been thrown into the fire throughout the first few days of training camp, Rivers likes what he's seen out of the USC product so far, and can even see clear improvement the last couple days especially.

"Each and every day he's going to improve, and there may be some bumps in the road throughout these next three, four weeks throughout the season; there may be some hiccups here and there, but he seems determined to get better every day," Rivers said. "And I think he's put together, to me, now the last two practices back-to-back where you're starting to see that."

From Sirianni, who has a background both playing receiver and coaching the position, to Rivers and the rest of the quarterbacks themselves, the Colts expect a lot out of their wideouts.

"We demand a lot of them, as well, as far as all the little, little, little details that make a difference in a completion or conversion of a third down or something to go or something not go" Rivers said. "So there's a lot asked of them, and I think Michael has done a heck of a job, you know, soaking it all in, realizing there's gonna be some bumps a little bit in the road."

Related Content

2020 Camp Chatter: Rodrigo Blankenship, Nyheim Hines, Malik Hooker & Chase McLaughlin
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Rodrigo Blankenship, Nyheim Hines, Malik Hooker & Chase McLaughlin

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, running back Nyheim Hines, safety Malik Hooker and kicker Chase McLaughlin in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 19: A Shuffle Along The Defensive Line, George Odum Takes Advantage
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 19: A Shuffle Along The Defensive Line, George Odum Takes Advantage

The Indianapolis Colts held their third straight fully-padded practice today at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center before the players get a day off on Thursday to recharge their batteries. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
Frank Reich On Tyquan Lewis' Hot Start, Differences In Kickers, Value Of 1-on-1 Reps
news

Frank Reich On Tyquan Lewis' Hot Start, Differences In Kickers, Value Of 1-on-1 Reps

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to local reporters via video conference. What's the latest on defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis' hot start to training camp, the differences he sees in kickers Rodrigo Blankenship and Chase McLaughlin and why he's really enjoyed taking in the 1-on-1 reps between the offensive and defensive lines.
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 18: Jonathan Taylor, Daurice Fountain Shine, Kicking Battle Heats Up, As Team Moves Indoors
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 18: Jonathan Taylor, Daurice Fountain Shine, Kicking Battle Heats Up, As Team Moves Indoors

The Indianapolis Colts held their second straight fully-padded practice Tuesday, this time at the indoor training facility at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
2020 Camp Chatter: Trey Burton, Parris Campbell, Tyquan Lewis & Anthony Walker
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Trey Burton, Parris Campbell, Tyquan Lewis & Anthony Walker

What's the latest in #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from tight end Trey Burton, wide receiver Parris Campbell, defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis and linebacker Anthony Walker in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Frank Reich On Parris Campbell's Strong Start, Any Philip Rivers Surprises, Injury Updates
news

Frank Reich On Parris Campbell's Strong Start, Any Philip Rivers Surprises, Injury Updates

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich today spoke to local reporters via video conference. What did he have to say about wide receiver Parris Campbell's start to training camp, if he's been surprised at all with his second stint with quarterback Philip Rivers, and what's the latest injury news on cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive end Kemoko Turay?
Colts Classics with Tony Dungy presented by Huntington Bank
news

Colts Classics with Tony Dungy presented by Huntington Bank

Tune in for fan favorite games with special commentary from former Colts head coach Tony Dungy on CBS4 and FOX59. Games include the 2003 divisional playoff win at Kansas City, the thrilling 2009 matchup against the New England Patriots, Super Bowl XLI versus the Chicago Bears and the historic Monday Night Football comeback at Tampa Bay in 2003. 
2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 17: Intensity Turns Up As Pads Come On For The First Time
news

2020 #ColtsCamp Notebook, Aug. 17: Intensity Turns Up As Pads Come On For The First Time

The Indianapolis Colts held their first fully-padded practice of this year's training camp today at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. What were some of the top takeaways from the day?
2020 Camp Chatter: Jacob Eason, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Michael Pittman Jr. & Jonathan Taylor
news

2020 Camp Chatter: Jacob Eason, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Michael Pittman Jr. & Jonathan Taylor

What's the latest on #ColtsCamp from the players' perspective? Hear from quarterback Jacob Eason, center Ryan Kelly, guard Quenton Nelson, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor in today's edition of "Camp Chatter."
Frank Reich On Philip Rivers/T.Y. Hilton Connection, How He's Handling Kicking Competition
news

Frank Reich On Philip Rivers/T.Y. Hilton Connection, How He's Handling Kicking Competition

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to local reporters today via video conference. What did he have to say about his early observations of the Philip Rivers-T.Y. Hilton connection, how to balance quality and quantity during padded practices, how the team is handling the kicking competition and more?
Frank Reich On Start Of Fully-Padded Practices, Parris Campbell's Growth, Jaguars Prep
news

Frank Reich On Start Of Fully-Padded Practices, Parris Campbell's Growth, Jaguars Prep

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down for a one-on-one interview with Colts.com's Matt Taylor. What did Reich have to say about Monday's start of fully-padded practices, what growth he's seen out of Parris Campbell heading into Year 2, when the staff begins preparing for Week 1 and more?

Advertising