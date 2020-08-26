2020 Camp Chatter: Daurice Fountain & Dezmon Patmon

» Fountain has endured three surgeries and a rough recovery process since suffering a brutal ankle injury last year: Fountain was showing all the makings of a significant Year 2 jump in training camp last year — making big play after big play, day after day — when he suffered a gruesome ankle injury during a joint practice against the Cleveland Browns, ending his season before it ever had a chance to begin.

What followed for Fountain was an excruciating process that included three surgical procedures, the last of which was necessitated in the spring when his bone wasn't healing the way it should. He wasn't sure at first he'd be ready for the start of camp this year.

"Man, the rehab process, it was a tough one. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy," Fountain said.

The recovery and rehab process from that third and final surgery, thanks to the hard work of the Colts' medical and training staffs, Fountain said, helped get him ready for a full practice load in camp — and he's once again making big plays almost on a daily basis.

"Erin (Barill), (Dave) Hammer, Kyle (Davis), Double B (Brian Buening), all those guys and the training staff, they really just … helped push me, man. They really, really helped me get to the spot where I want to be now," Fountain said. "But, man, it was a long, long, stressful, mentally tiring process. But I just thank God that I just made it through and I'm able to play the game I love."

» Fountain knows he has to keep bringing it to earn a spot on the 53-man roster: Now that Fountain has his "field legs back under me," as he says, he knows it's go time in terms of battling for one of the final couple spots at wide receiver on the Week 1 roster.

While the Colts seemingly are set one through four at the position with T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr., Fountain knows there's an opportunity to go out and earn a spot if he can stay consistent in his play and also show value on special teams.

"Obviously this is a 'What can you do for me now?' league," Fountain said. "I know coming in off this injury that I was going to just have to work and just push it to the limit every day. I feel really good.

"(We've) definitely we've got a lot of great, talented guys in the receiver room. I just got to compete," Fountain continued. "There are a lot of younger guys that have a lot of great talent with Pitt (Michael Pittman), (Dezmon) Patmon and all those guys, but I think I'm fitting in really well. I'm out here competing just making the most of every opportunity as much as I can."

Fountain got a taste of the 53-man roster towards the end of the 2018 season and into the postseason, and learned just how important it is to take advantage of his opportunities if and when they arise.

"I think the next step is just keep working and get ready," Fountain said. "Because I know whenever my number is called I'm going to have to show up."