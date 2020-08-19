2020 Camp Chatter: Trey Burton, Parris Campbell, Tyquan Lewis & Anthony Walker

» After two injury-filled seasons to start his career, Lewis is feeling better than ever — in more ways than one: Lewis was looked at as the Colts' three-tech of the future when he was selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, but he would miss the first half of his rookie season with a toe injury, and then last year he could never quite build any momentum due to an ankle injury.

All that missed time, all those missed opportunities, took a took on Lewis — both physically and mentally. But he said he made sure to take time this offseason to take care of both his body and his mind, and now?

"I'd definitely say this is the best I've felt physically," Lewis said. "This offseason gave me a lot of time to reflect on my body and things like that. Just doing the right things, eating right, coming out here – just changing the way I think and everything. This is definitely the best I've felt."

It has certainly showed through the first few training camp practices, as Lewis has certainly been one of the more consistently active defensive linemen.

» Lewis is able to be a versatile piece of front because he's a student of the game: While Lewis perhaps primarily is lining up inside for now, he's also been utilized plenty off the edge for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

That kind of versatility can be extremely valuable, and Lewis knows it; that's why he said he's always tried to keep up on the responsibilities for every player on the field for the defense so that he's never caught flat-footed.

"Ever since like high school, I think, I've always written down every position for almost every player," Lewis said. "I take notes on everything. I just look over it consistently and I just get a good grasp of information. I take it and I just apply – go through it in my head before each play. That's basically how I apply it to the plays and to the game."