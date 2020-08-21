2020 Camp Chatter: Marlon Mack On Embracing Jonathan Taylor In Backfield, Catching More Passes

» Mack looks at the addition of Jonathan Taylor as an opportunity for everybody to excel: Head coach Frank Reich back in the spring shared the story of when the Colts were on the brink of selecting Taylor, the standout Wisconsin running back, in the second round of this year's draft, he texted Mack to give him a heads up and to let him know that he's still a huge part of the offense moving forward.

Mack's response, more or less, was, "Let's go get it."

While it might be understandable for a veteran player to be taken aback a bit at the thought of his team using an early-round pick on a player at his position, that's just not Mack's line of thinking when it comes to the addition of Taylor.

In Mack's eyes, the better both of the top backs perform together, the more success the team has as a whole.

"As a running back, it just motivates you," Mack said. "This is a business, like you said, but just coming in, I know we can be great together. Me, I'm more of a team guy, so we come together as a team and just about to put the work (in), man. Everybody's got the same goal on this team; it's to get to the Super Bowl and go 1-0 each week."

Mack was always impressed by Taylor's performances at the college level, and said he can already tell the rookie is going to be a "beast" for the Colts.

"He's going to be a beast, man, and teams should be aware of him right now," Mack said. "So, just be ready for it."

» He's ready for an even bigger role in terms of catching the ball out of the backfield: It's not like Mack hasn't been used at all as a pass catcher during his first three years in the NFL — his 52 receptions since 2017 are tied for the 53rd-most among NFL running backs over that span — but now that Philip Rivers is running the show on offense, there's a feeling that Mack's abilities as a receiver, as well as those of every other running back, could really be highlighted even more.

This is especially relevant for a guy like running back Nyheim Hines, whose 107 receptions since 2018 are the eighth most among NFL running backs, but Mack has definitely noticed more passes coming his way already in the first few days of training camp, and will be ready if and when that becomes a theme during the regular season.