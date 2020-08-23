2020 Camp Chatter: Khari Willis & Tavon Wilson

» After an emotional rookie year, Willis feels more settled on and off the field heading into 2020: As detailed in this feature by The Athletic's Zak Keefer, Willis spent most of his rookie season last year sleeping on a pull-out couch at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, where his twin sons, who were born 13 weeks premature, were being treated under the watchful eye of doctors and nurses.

Somehow, Willis was able to spend his days focused enough on his first NFL season that he'd become a starter at safety for the Colts by midseason, and then he'd immediately head over to the hospital to be there for his sons throughout the night.

There's good news on both fronts: Willis said today his sons are "doing excellent," and now he can focus more on the task at hand on the football field entering Year 2.

"I think it will be one less thing that I have to deal with from an emotional standpoint. I think it obviously was an emotional experience that I'm blessed and grateful that I came out of," Willis said. "Now going into Year 2, I can focus more so just on ball as opposed to anything tragic happening or something like that. I think I definitely learned and gained a lot of experience from it. I'm grateful. My boys are doing excellent. They'll be able to spend a lot of time here at home with me so I'm excited about that. I think just going forward, I can just focus on my job a little bit more."

» Willis' main priority this year? More takeaways: Even with everything going on off the field last year, Willis had a solid rookie season. He compiled 71 tackles (two for a loss) with one pass breakup and one quarterback hit, and finished with Pro Football Focus' No. 4 grade among rookie safeties.

Willis played everywhere for Matt Eberflus' defense: back in coverage, in the box and even a bit up close to the line, and matched solid tackling skills with an ability to cover in the back end.

Willis' role could grow even more heading into his second season, as he hits the ground running as the team's starting strong safety. He said adding more impact plays this time around is one of his top goals.

"I think from last year, one of the places I realized I could get better at is helping our team turn the ball over more," Willis said. "I think that's something I've done throughout my playing career every year. That's something that I can do a lot better job of than I did last year. I think that's one of the main things.

"Obviously, having another year in the system, being more sharp on my assignments and being able to focus less on what I have to do and try to be a vocal leader here in the backend. I think those two things of being a vocal leader and turning the ball over – I think those are the two most things that I'm excited to work on."