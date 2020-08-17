2020 Camp Chatter: Jacob Eason, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Michael Pittman Jr. & Jonathan Taylor

» Kelly's agent remains in contact with the Colts about a possible contract extension: Kelly in 2020 is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He's taking a "when" not "if" approach to signing a new deal with the team, but as of now, his focus is on training camp and getting ready for the season.

When and if the deal happens, it'll happen.

"I've talked to my agent a few times. I know he has been in contact with the Colts," Kelly said. "I'm just trying to focus my mind on doing training camp. I'm hopeful that it will happen soon, but I'm here for 14 hours a day so I pretty much have enough on my plate. I'm leaving my agent, Jimmy Sexton, up to that one. I know he is incredible at what he does so I hope he gets it worked out."

Kelly, 27, is coming off his first Pro Bowl selection in 2019 as he continues climbing the ladder among the top players at his position across the league.

» Being more consistent up front in the run game will lead to even more success in 2020: The Colts had a tremendous overall year in 2019 running the ball, finishing seventh in the league in rushing — eclipsing 2,000 rushing yards as a team in the process — and seeing running back Marlon Mack earn his first-career 1,000-yard rushing performance.

But Kelly admitted today there were a few lapses up front throughout certain ballgames that he feels held the team back from having an even more potent run attack. And, of course, once you get a defense creeping up to stop the run, that's when your passing game can be even more effective.

The goal in 2020, Kelly said, is to be more consistent with those fundamentals.

"We're going to get everybody's best defensive game every week we play them because they know if they don't bring it and we have a great day of running, that it could be bad for them," Kelly said. "So I think that is one of the areas of consistency that we need to improve on is our fundamentals. That's all it comes down to. They get paid, they make a lot of money too. So, we know they are going to be good players but I think if we trust our fundamentals and do what we have to do up front, it just makes the pass game a lot easier too. It makes our lives a lot easier."