Colts keep playoff hopes alive with New Year's Eve win over Las Vegas

Back home this Sunday, the Colts strengthened their playoff chances with their 23-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
After their fair share of offensive struggles last week, the Colts got off to a quick start today.
On their first drive, they scored a touchdown off of a five-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor. The biggest play of the drive was a 50-yard pass from Gardner Minshew II to rookie Josh Downs. He was pushed out of bounds at the Raiders' 20-yard line.
The Raiders responded with a field goal to make it a 7-3 game.
After scoring early, both teams had a bit of an offensive lull, with the next six drives ending in punts.
That changed late in the second quarter when the deep ball again paid dividends for the Colts. On third-and-1 at their own 42-yard line, Minshew found Alec Pierce for a 58-yard touchdown.
Like the Colts did on their opening drive of the game, the Raiders scored a touchdown to start the second half.
The Colts countered with a 38-yard field goal by Matt Gay to push their lead to seven points. He went on to make two more field goals (33, 45) to give his team a 23-13 lead with 3:11 left in the game.
Despite the Raiders scoring a touchdown with less than a minute to go, they were unable to recover their onside kick, effectively sealing the win for the Colts.
The Colts will come back to Lucas Oil Stadium next Sunday to face off against the Houston Texans in their regular season finale. Find your seats on Ticketmaster.com.
View in-game highlights from the Colts versus Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on New Year's Eve.