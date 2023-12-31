Game Recap

Presented by

Colts keep playoff hopes alive with New Year's Eve win over Las Vegas

With this win, the Colts' record this season sits at 9-7. This is the third time in four years the Colts have won at least nine games.

Dec 31, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Vegas Final

Back home this Sunday, the Colts strengthened their playoff chances with their 23-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

After their fair share of offensive struggles last week, the Colts got off to a quick start today.

On their first drive, they scored a touchdown off of a five-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor. The biggest play of the drive was a 50-yard pass from Gardner Minshew II to rookie Josh Downs. He was pushed out of bounds at the Raiders' 20-yard line.

The Raiders responded with a field goal to make it a 7-3 game.

After scoring early, both teams had a bit of an offensive lull, with the next six drives ending in punts.

That changed late in the second quarter when the deep ball again paid dividends for the Colts. On third-and-1 at their own 42-yard line, Minshew found Alec Pierce for a 58-yard touchdown.

Like the Colts did on their opening drive of the game, the Raiders scored a touchdown to start the second half.

The Colts countered with a 38-yard field goal by Matt Gay to push their lead to seven points. He went on to make two more field goals (33, 45) to give his team a 23-13 lead with 3:11 left in the game.

Despite the Raiders scoring a touchdown with less than a minute to go, they were unable to recover their onside kick, effectively sealing the win for the Colts.

The Colts will come back to Lucas Oil Stadium next Sunday to face off against the Houston Texans in their regular season finale. Find your seats on Ticketmaster.com.

Game Photos: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 17

View in-game highlights from the Colts versus Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium on New Year's Eve.

2023 In-game Gallery-123123-LV-02
1 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0001
2 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0002
3 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0003
4 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0004
5 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0005
6 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0006
7 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0007
8 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0008
9 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0009
10 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0010
11 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0011
12 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0012
13 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0013
14 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0014
15 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0015
16 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0016
17 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0017
18 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0018
19 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0019
20 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0020
21 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0021
22 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0022A
23 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0023
24 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0024
25 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0025
26 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0026
27 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0027
28 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0028
29 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0029
30 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0030
31 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0031
32 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0032
33 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0033
34 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0034
35 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0035
36 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0036
37 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0037
38 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0038
39 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0039
40 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0040
41 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0041
42 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0042
43 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0043
44 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0044
45 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0045
46 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0046
47 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0047
48 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0048
49 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0049
50 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0050
51 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0051
52 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0052
53 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0053
54 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0054
55 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0055
56 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0056
57 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0057
58 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0058
59 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0059
60 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0061
61 / 62
2023_1231_LV_ingame_0060
62 / 62
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts fall to Falcons in final road game of 2023 regular season

The Colts fell to 8-7 on the 2023 season with two games left to play. 
news

After forcing three turnovers, Colts beat Pittsburgh Steelers for first time since 2008

After the Steelers got out to a 13-0 lead 16 minutes into the game, the Colts outscored them 30-0 for the rest of the game.
news

Colts' win streak ends with Week 14 loss to Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts dropped to 7-6, while the Bengals improved to 7-6 in an increasingly muddled AFC playoff race. 
news

Colts boost playoff odds with chaotic overtime win over Titans in Week 13

Gardner Minshew's 55-yard pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce set up a four-yard walk-off touchdown to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in overtime. 
news

Jonathan Taylor scores two touchdowns in home win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taylor's multi-touchdown game was his first since December of 2021.
news

Colts outlast Patriots in Germany, reach .500 at bye week 

Dayo Odeyingbo recorded a career high three sacks, while Jonathan Taylor rushed for a touchdown to push the Colts past the Patriots on Sunday at Frankfurt Stadium. 
news

Kenny Moore II's pair of pick-sixes push Colts past Panthers

The Colts snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 4-5 with a 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. 
news

Colts lose their third straight game following failed comeback attempt against New Orleans Saints

The Saints outscored the Colts 17-7 in the second half. The Colts' touchdown came on a 33-yard touchdown reception by tight end Drew Ogletree.
news

Despite setting a new season-high in points scored, the Colts fall to the Cleveland Browns in Week 7

The Colts 38 points are the most they have scored since Week 11 of the 2021 season.
news

Gardner Minshew, Colts fall to Jaguars in Week 6

The loss dropped the Colts to 3-3 a third of the way through the 2023 season. 
news

Colts end seven-game home losing streak with 23-16 win over Tennessee Titans

The Titans had beaten the Colts in their previous five games.
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising