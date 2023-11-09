Colts CB JuJu Brents, TE Drew Ogletree will not travel to Germany for Week 10 game vs. Patriots due to injury

The Colts on Thursday announced cornerback JuJu Brents (quad) and tight end Drew Ogletree (foot) will not travel with the team to Germany due to injury, meaning both players will be out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium.

Brents sustained a quad injury in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns and has not participated in practice or played since. Ogletree exited last week's win over the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury in the second half and did not return. Ogletree did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Wide receiver Josh Downs (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday or Thursday's practices, but will make the trip to Frankfurt. Linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday after missing last week's game and Wednesday's practice. Right tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist) also was listed as a full participant in practice for the second consecutive day.