Colts CB JuJu Brents, TE Drew Ogletree will not travel to Germany for Week 10 game vs. Patriots due to injury

Brents sustained a quad injury in Week 7, while Ogletree sustained a foot injury last week against the Carolina Panthers. 

Nov 09, 2023 at 04:11 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Drew Ogletree

The Colts on Thursday announced cornerback JuJu Brents (quad) and tight end Drew Ogletree (foot) will not travel with the team to Germany due to injury, meaning both players will be out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium. 

Brents sustained a quad injury in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns and has not participated in practice or played since. Ogletree exited last week's win over the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury in the second half and did not return. Ogletree did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday. 

Wide receiver Josh Downs (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday or Thursday's practices, but will make the trip to Frankfurt. Linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday after missing last week's game and Wednesday's practice. Right tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist) also was listed as a full participant in practice for the second consecutive day. 

Stay tuned to Colts.com and the Colts App on Friday for the final practice report of Week 10 from Frankfurt, which will include game status designations. Thursday's practice report:

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: How Colts depth players on defense making the most of more increased playing time

During the Colts Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, Isaiah Land, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Eric Johnson II and Segun Olubi set new season-highs in defensive snaps.
news

Colts CB Kenny Moore II named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9

Moore II became the first player in Colts history to have two pick-sixes in the same game. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Tennessee Titans name Will Levis as starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill backup

Levis has started the last two games for the Titans. In those games, he's completed 41 of his 68 passes for 500 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
news

Colts' defensive depth shines with career firsts in Week 9 win over Panthers

Defensive tackles Eric Johnson II and Adetomiwa Adebawore recorded their first career sacks, and linebacker Segun Olubi notched his first career interception in the Colts' 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. 
news

With history-making pair of pick-sixes, Kenny Moore II adds remarkable chapter to remarkable story with Colts

Moore's two pick sixes accounted for 14 points – the exact margin of victory the Colts walked away from downtown Charlotte with after beating the Carolina Panthers, 27-13, on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. 
news

Halfway through 2023 season, Colts LB Zaire Franklin on historic pace

Franklin's 102 tackles lead the NFL entering Week 9 of 18 in 2023. 
news

Season ticket member Amber Grasso gifts blanket for Tylan Jones and baby born at Lucas Oil Stadium

Grasso gave Jones the blanket during the Colts Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 9 game vs. Carolina Panthers

The Colts released their Week 9 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts stand pat at NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline came and went at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday with the Colts not making any moves. 
news

'We didn't get it done:' Colts' defense searching for solutions after Week 8 loss to Saints

The Colts' last three opponents have scored 37, 39 and 38 points, with the New Orleans Saints totaling 511 yards of offense on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
Advertising