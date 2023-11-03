Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, T Braden Smith for Week 9 game vs. Carolina Panthers

The Colts ruled out cornerback JuJu Brents (quad) and tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist) for their Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers, head coach Shane Steichen said Friday.
Brents sustained a quad injury in the Colts' Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns and did not play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8. The 2023 second-round pick did not participate in practice this week.
Smith hasn't played in each of the Colts' last three games.
Tight end Kylen Granson cleared concussion protocol and will play on Sunday. Linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee), who did not practice this week, was not ruled out on Friday and is questionable.
The Colts' final practice report of the week: