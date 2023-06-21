Colts position reset: Wide receivers

The Colts return key 2022 contributors in Pittman (99 catches, 925 yards, 4 touchdowns), Pierce (41 catches, 593 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Dulin (15 catches, 207 yards, 1 touchdown) and added two primarily slot receivers in McKenzie (via free agency) and Downs (in the third round of the draft). A few other veterans – like Perriman, who played in 80 games from 2016-2022 – will compete for spots with Strachan, Fernea and a handful of undrafted free agent.