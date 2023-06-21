Colts position reset: Wide receivers

On the roster
- No. 1 Josh Downs (rookie)
- No. 2 Zavier Scott (rookie)
- No. 3 Johnny King (rookie)
- No. 6 Isaiah McKenzie (first season with Colts, eighth season in NFL)
- No. 8 Juwann Winfree (first season with Colts, fifth season in NFL)
- No. 9 Breshad Perriman (first season with Colts, eighth season in NFL)
- No. 11 Michael Pittman Jr. (third season with Colts)
- No. 12 Malik Turner (first season with Colts, sixth season in NFL)
- No. 13 Kody Case (rookie)
- No. 14 Alec Pierce (second season with Colts)
- No. 15 Vyncint Smith (second season with Colts, sixth season in NFL)
- No. 16 Ashton Dulin (fifth season with Colts)
- No. 17 Mike Strachan (third season with Colts)
- No. 84 Ethan Fernea (second season with Colts)
Where things stand
The Colts return key 2022 contributors in Pittman (99 catches, 925 yards, 4 touchdowns), Pierce (41 catches, 593 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Dulin (15 catches, 207 yards, 1 touchdown) and added two primarily slot receivers in McKenzie (via free agency) and Downs (in the third round of the draft). A few other veterans – like Perriman, who played in 80 games from 2016-2022 – will compete for spots with Strachan, Fernea and a handful of undrafted free agent.
Training camp sneak peek
While Downs (5-foot-9, 171 pounds) and McKenzie (5-foot-8, 173 pounds) have similar body types and are both mostly slot receivers, they possess different skillsets. McKenzie, for example, has 47 career rushing attempts while Downs carried the ball once in three seasons at North Carolina.
So watching that competition – and how the Colts lean into each player's skillset – will certainly be worth watching during training camp. From there, how these receivers establish a rapport with both Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson will be important to track in Westfield.