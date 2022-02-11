Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Wins Fedex Ground Player Of The Year

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in his remarkable 2021 season. 

Feb 10, 2022 at 09:20 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Thursday, during the annual "NFL Honors" show, added another award to his impressive collection of accolades.

Taylor was named the 2021 FedEx Ground Player of the Year, an award given annually to the NFL's top running back. And there was no debate who the league's best running back was last season.

Taylor led the NFL in rushing with 1,811 yards – 522 more yards than the Browns' Nick Chubb, who finished second in rushing, had. That yardage gap is the largest the NFL's seen between its No. 1 and No. 2 rushers since 2009. His 1,811 yards set a new franchise record, breaking Hall of Famer Edgerrin James' prior mark of 1,709 yards set in 2000.

In his second year with the Colts, Taylor also led the NFL in rushing attempts (32), rushing touchdowns (18), rushing yards per game (106.5), rushing first downs (107) and longest rush (83 yards).

Taylor led the NFL in every category of explosive running plays, too:

  • Rushes of 10+ yards (50)
  • Rushes of 20+ yards (14)
  • Rushes of 30+ yards (8)
  • Rushes of 40+ yards (5)
  • Rushes of 50+ yards (3)
  • Rushes of 60+ yards (3)
  • Rushes of 70+ yards (2)
  • Rushes of 80+ yards (1)

Taylor ripped off touchdown runs of 76 yards (against the Jets) and 67 yards (against the Patriots), with the latter sealing the Colts' primetime Week 15 win over New England. His five-touchdown game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 – four of which were rushing scores – set a franchise record, and he became only the 13th player in NFL history to score at least five touchdowns in a single game.

At the age of 22, Taylor became the youngest player in NFL history to have 20+ total touchdowns and 2,000+ yards from scrimmage in a single season.

Taylor was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week four times in 2021 (Weeks 6, 10, 13 and 15). He earned AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for October and November, was the NFL's leading fan vote-getter for the 2022 Pro Bowl and was a unanimous first-team AP All-Pro selection.

2022 Pro Bowl: Jonathan Taylor

See the best images of Indianapolis Colts 2022 Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor.

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
1 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher
2 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
3 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
4 / 50

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
5 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
6 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
7 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
8 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
9 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
10 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
11 / 50

78 C Ryan Kelly, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #69 T Matt Pryor
12 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
13 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
14 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #63 G Danny Pinter
15 / 50

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady
16 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
17 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
18 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
19 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
20 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
21 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
22 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
23 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
24 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
25 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
26 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
27 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
28 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
29 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
30 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
31 / 50

84 TE Jack Doyle, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
32 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #84 TE Jack Doyle
33 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #79 OT Eric Fisher, #78 C Ryan Kelly, #84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
34 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
35 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
36 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
37 / 50

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
38 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
39 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
40 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #62 G Chris Reed
41 / 50

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr., #28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #62 G Chris Reed

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #25 RB Marlon Mack
42 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor, #83 TE Kylen Granson, #25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
43 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
44 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
45 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
46 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
47 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
48 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack; #28 RB Jonathan Taylor
49 / 50

25 RB Marlon Mack; #28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
50 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Reggie Wayne Not Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Wayne, who finished his career with 1,070 receptions and 14,345 receiving yards, will have to wait another year to take his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 
news

The Framework Of Gus Bradley's Colts Defense Is Coming Into Focus

Bradley is working on putting a coaching staff together and evaluating the players he'll work with, but on Wednesday he discussed the foundation for what his defense will look like with the Colts. 
news

TUNE IN: Gus Bradley's Introductory Press Conference Wednesday at Noon ET

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook
news

Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley Sees Strong Foundation, Tremendous Upside In New Defense 

Bradley joined Larra Overton and JJ Stankevitz for an episode of "Overtime" on the Colts Audio Network to offer his thoughts on the players he's inheriting and how he'll fit his scheme to their talents in Indianapolis. 
news

Colts Hire Gus Bradley As Defensive Coordinator

Bradley brings nine years of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator to Frank Reich's coaching staff. 
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Colts Players To Watch, Schedule Of Events

Seven Colts players were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. See how you can watch them before and during the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Jonathan Taylor

Taylor led all players in 2022 Pro Bowl fan votes as he charged to the NFL rushing title. 
news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate the beginning of Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Luke Rhodes

Rhodes earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in addition to his spot in the Pro Bowl in 2021. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Quenton Nelson

Nelson is only the 56th player in NFL history to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons in the league. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Kenny Moore II

Moore finally was recognized as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in 2021. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising