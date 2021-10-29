Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry Square Off In Battle Of Elite Running Backs

JJ Stankevitz: Odeyingbo is putting in plenty of work before, during and after practice as he progresses toward being activated off the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List. The Colts opened a three-week window for him to be activated last Wednesday, so theoretically, he could be activated any time before practice begins for Week 10's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We'll keep an eye on his status in the coming days and weeks, but the debut of the 6-foot-6, 276 pound defensive end will be a nice addition for the Colts' defense in the second half of the season.