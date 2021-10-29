Colts Mailbag

Presented by

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry Square Off In Battle Of Elite Running Backs

The Colts welcome the Tennessee Titans to Lucas Oil Stadium on Halloween for a pivotal AFC South matchup in Week 8. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 

Oct 29, 2021 at 12:15 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_Mailbag_1920x1080

Colts.com readers can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Mailbag series.

Missed out on the party this week? Not a problem — you can submit your question(s) for next time by clicking here, or by taking part in the Colts.com Forums. You can also send your questions to @JJStankevitz on Twitter.

Let's get after this week's questions:

Joe Morris, Indianapolis, Ind.: So if Derrick Henry wasn't in the NFL, would we be talking about Jonathan Taylor as the best running back in the league?

JJ Stankevitz: There would certainly be a good case to be made here. A quick look at the top five running backs in a few important rushing categories entering Week 8:

Rushing attempts

  1. Derrick Henry (191)
  2. Joe Mixon (123)
  3. Alvin Kamara (114)
  4. Jonathan Taylor (105)
  5. Antonio Gibson (103)

Rushing yards

  1. Derrick Henry (869)
  2. Jonathan Taylor (579)
  3. Joe Mixon (539)
  4. Nick Chubb (523)
  5. Ezekiel Elliott (521)

Rushing yards per attempt (min. 60 carries)

  1. Tony Pollard (6.0)
  2. Nick Chubb (5.8)
  3. Chase Edmonds (5.8)
  4. Jonathan Taylor (5.5)
  5. James Robinson (5.5)

Rushing touchdowns

  1. Derrick Henry (10)
  2. James Conner (6)
  3. Jonathan Taylor, James Robinson, Kareem Hunt, Ezekiel Elliott, Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs (5)

Rushing yards after contact (via PFF)

  1. Derrick Henry (699)
  2. Jonathan Taylor (441)
  3. Joe Mixon (423)
  4. Nick Chubb (383)
  5. James Robinson (354)

Rushing first downs

  1. Derrick Henry (45)
  2. Jonathan Taylor (36)
  3. Ezekiel Elliott (29)
  4. Antonio Gibson (25)
  5. Damien Harris (25)

Explosive (10+ yard) rushes

  1. Derrick Henry (22)
  2. Dalvin Cook (17)
  3. Jonathan Taylor (16)
  4. Ezekiel Elliott (16)
  5. Nick Chubb (14)

Missed tackles forced (via PFF)

  1. Derrick Henry (30)
  2. Nick Chubb (29)
  3. Javonte Williams (25)
  4. Jonathan Taylor, Joe Mixon (22)

A few names show up on here in addition to Henry – Taylor, Mixon, Chubb – that would be in that discussion. But no matter where folks nationally may rank Taylor, his impact on the Colts is massive and certainly appreciated in Indiana. The Colts, too, saw this all coming.

"We all saw that during training camp," offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. "You could tell he was taking that next step – just the confidence that he had while he was running the ball during training camp, he looked really sharp. He looked really good. His cuts were decisive, making defenders miss and just his understanding of the offense. You could just tell he could just play faster."

But also, I mean, look at just how different a level Henry is on entering Week 8. Compared to everyone who's second, Henry has 68 more carries, 290 more yards, four more touchdowns (*which is down to two after James Conner had two on Thursday night), 258 more yards after contact, nine more first down rushes and five more explosive rushes. He's about two to three games ahead of the field in terms of production. It's absolutely staggering.

Which leads us to our next questions...

_Elizabeth Schaffer, Odon, Ind.: What is the best way to tackle Derrick Henry and who can do it best?
_

Dylan Durnal, Lebanon, Ind.: Hello I am a huge Colts fan. Curious as to what you think it will take to slow down Henry. He almost seems impossible to stop.

JJ Stankevitz: Henry is a great running back, but it's not impossible to slow him down.

The Colts emphasized hamstring tackling and rallying to the ball back in Week 3 and did a good job with it – while Henry racked up 113 yards, he needed 28 carries to get there. Kenny Moore II had a particularly impactful game against Henry with a team-high four run stops (plays PFF defines as a "loss" for the offense), while guys like Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis and Julian Blackmon all did their parts to make sure Henry wasn't as efficient as he's been in other games where he's had such a high volume of carries.

Heading into Sunday's rematch, the Colts are looking to keep that same approach – "seven-plus to the ball, hamstring tackle, squeeze, wrap, roll," linebacker Darius Leonard said. And the team's goals, which are the same for every week, are to hold Henry to under 100 yards and fewer than 3.7 yards per carry.

Jordan Kennerknecht, Roanoke, Va.: With Parris Campbell out how much are we going to see Keke Coutee play?

JJ Stankevitz: The Colts called Coutee up from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers and he played four snaps, catching one pass for five yards. But the guy who saw the biggest increase in snaps with Campbell and T.Y. Hilton out was Ashton Dulin, who played a career high 43 snaps last Sunday. The Colts value Dulin's speed and physicality, especially when it comes to blocking on the perimeter in the run game.

Coutee could very well be a part of the Colts' plans going forward, but don't sleep on what Dulin can do in this offense.

Patrick Trine, Kokomo, Ind.: How is Dayo Odeyingbo looking, what kind of timeline on his return?

JJ Stankevitz: Odeyingbo is putting in plenty of work before, during and after practice as he progresses toward being activated off the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List. The Colts opened a three-week window for him to be activated last Wednesday, so theoretically, he could be activated any time before practice begins for Week 10's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We'll keep an eye on his status in the coming days and weeks, but the debut of the 6-foot-6, 276 pound defensive end will be a nice addition for the Colts' defense in the second half of the season.

Colts Practice: Week 8, Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts returned to the practice field ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
1 / 50

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
2 / 50

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith
3 / 50

72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
4 / 50

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
5 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Brett Hundley
6 / 50

5 QB Brett Hundley

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
7 / 50

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
8 / 50

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith
9 / 50

72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
75 G Will Fries
10 / 50

75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
11 / 50

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
12 / 50

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
79 OT Eric Fisher
13 / 50

79 OT Eric Fisher

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard, #45 LB E.J. Speed
14 / 50

53 LB Darius Leonard, #45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Brett Hundley
15 / 50

5 QB Brett Hundley

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
16 / 50

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Jordan Glasgow
17 / 50

59 LB Jordan Glasgow

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
18 / 50

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
19 / 50

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Brett Hundley
20 / 50

5 QB Brett Hundley

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
21 / 50

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
22 / 50

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
23 / 50

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
24 / 50

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
25 / 50

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
26 / 50

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith
27 / 50

72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
28 / 50

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
29 / 50

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
30 / 50

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
31 / 50

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
47 CB Anthony Chesley
32 / 50

47 CB Anthony Chesley

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
33 / 50

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
34 / 50

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
35 / 50

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith
36 / 50

72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
37 / 50

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
20 RB Jordan Wilkins
38 / 50

20 RB Jordan Wilkins

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_1028_prac_0492
39 / 50
© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
40 / 50

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson
41 / 50

35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
42 / 50

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
47 CB Anthony Chesley
43 / 50

47 CB Anthony Chesley

© Indianapolis Colts
2021_1028_prac_0771
44 / 50
© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
45 / 50

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Michael Jacobson
46 / 50

80 TE Michael Jacobson

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
47 / 50

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack
48 / 50

25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
25 RB Marlon Mack
49 / 50

25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
43 LB Malik Jefferson
50 / 50

43 LB Malik Jefferson

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: What's Next At Safety After Julian Blackmon's Injury?

The Colts head to the Bay Area to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Dayo Odeyingbo, Chris Reed, Upcoming Schedule And More Ahead Of Week 6 Game vs. Texans

The Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Lamar Jackson, Comparisons To 2020 Season And Checking In On T.Y. Hilton

The Colts head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Red Zone Field Goals, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones 

The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Offense Get More Explosive Plays Vs. Los Angeles Rams' Defense?

The Colts face another test in Week 2 with the Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Mailbag: How Will Seahawks Challenge Carson Wentz, Young WRs and Rock Ya-Sin?

The Colts kick off the 2021 season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of Week 1. 
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South Outlook, Running Backs And More Ahead Of 2021 Season Opener

With the Colts' 2021 preseason wrapped up and preparation for Week 1 starting in earnest on Labor Day, fans had a number of questions about the state of the team with the Seattle Seahawks nearing on the horizon. 
news

Colts Mailbag: 2021 Bold Predictions, Backup QB Battle And More Training Camp Questions

With training camp starting Wednesday, Colts fans asked in this week's mailbag about the backup quarterback battle, bold predictions for the 2021 season, Michael Pittman Jr. and more. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Where Does Jacob Eason Stand in Backup Quarterback Competition?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Jacob Eason, Carson Wentz, Dayo Odeyingbo and Sam Tevi. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about last week's NFL Draft and what might be next for Kwity Paye, Kylen Granson and Mike Strachan. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising