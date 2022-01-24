Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson Earn Spots On PFWA All-NFL, All-AFC Teams

The awards keep rolling in for Jonathan Taylor – the most fan votes for the Pro Bowl, first-team AP All-Pro and, in all likelihood, more at the NFL Honors award ceremony a few days before the Super Bowl next month.

On Monday, Taylor added another accolade from his remarkable 2021 season: The Professional Football Writers of America named Taylor to its All-NFL team, an honor that's been voted on by the league's scribes since 1966.

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards – 552 more than the Browns' Nick Chubb, who joined Taylor on the PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC teams at running back. Taylor, who turned 23 earlier this month, became the youngest player in NFL history to amass 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns in a single season.

Taylor was joined on the PFWA All-AFC team by linebacker Darius Leonard and left guard Quenton Nelson.

Leonard's monster 2021 season was highlighted by eight forced fumbles, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries along with 122 tackles, four pass break-ups and three tackles for a loss. Leonard became the first player in NFL history to have at least eight forced fumbles and at least four interceptions in a single season.

Nelson was one of 11 guards to allow one or fewer sacks while playing at least 650 snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus.