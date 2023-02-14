Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Detail How Colts' Coaching Search Landed On Shane Steichen

Ballard highlighted those from the Colts who participated in the interview process, including Vice Chair/Owners Carlie Irsay-Gordon and Kalen Jackson, Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward, Assistant General Manager Ed Dodds, Director of Team Development Brian Decker, Vice President of Communications Steve Campbell and Senior Director of Human Resources Jasmine Park, as well as the Colts' scouting staff, which collectively put together loads of research on each candidate.

Through that process, Steichen's leadership qualities shined – it wasn't just about his offensive background, specifically with quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. His experience in offense and quarterback development was an "added bonus," Ballard said, but it was not the deciding factor as to why the team hired him.

"We wanted to get the best fit for us and for the Colts organization," Ballard said. "Shane fit that. Look, we interviewed from defense to offense to special teams, from young to older. We had a very diverse group here and Shane kind of checked all the boxes. A few of them checked most of them, but Shane checked all of them, of what we were looking for."

"I think that we were very open-minded in just trying to learn who is going to walk in and what interview is going to tip the scales because we had great guys," Irsay said. "Rich (Bisaccia) was great, Raheem (Morris) was great and Aaron (Glenn) was great. There were some tremendous people in here interviewing. I think what we learned in the end was that we just felt that Shane (Steichen) had a lot of that offensive magic, which is hard to find in this league. Offense in my mind can be a little more complex and takes a longer time to develop.

"Knowing that we're going to have to find a young quarterback to develop, that's a key factor. But he had to show the leadership, he had to show that he had a presence and boy, did he come through with that in his interview."

The next steps for Steichen and the Colts will be building his coaching staff, with decisions being made and interviews set up in the coming days. And as for what's next at quarterback: the NFL Combine is only two weeks away.

But as the Colts set out to answer that quarterback question, they'll do so with the entire organization on the same page of what that process will look like.

"I know for the last month you've been wondering where we're going and what we're going to do," Ballard said. "And we've come to that moment and couldn't be more excited and proud to have Shane as our head football coach. I know you're going to ask so I will tell you. High integrity, high character, brilliant football mind and philosophically we see the game the same way, which I think is important.