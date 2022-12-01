Colts Mailbag

Colts Mailbag: Jeff Saturday's Game Management, Jonathan Taylor's Usage, Quarterback Depth Chart

The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 13 with questions on the end of Monday night's game, why Jonathan Taylor isn't always on the field and more heading into Sunday night's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. 

Dec 01, 2022 at 11:25 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Terry Wilson, Greenwood, Ind.: What happened at the end of the Steelers game? Why didn't Saturday call a timeout?

JJ Stankevitz: So the situation was: After Matt Ryan picked up 14 yards on a scramble, there were about 50 seconds left on the clock with the Colts facing a third and three at the Steelers' 23-yard line. Saturday elected to not call a timeout and get the offense into a run play both he and playcaller Parks Frazier felt good about. It took the Colts a little longer than they anticipated to get set for the play, and Ryan snapped the ball with 34 seconds left. Running back Jonathan Taylor was tackled for no gain with 30 seconds to go, and at that point, Saturday called timeout.

On Tuesday, Saturday addressed his decision-making.

"I wish I had that third down back," Saturday said. "In all honesty, I wish I would've used a timeout. Just looking at it on film – I looked at it last night again, looked at it this morning again. From a time perspective, I felt good but you could tell we were in disarray. I just didn't have a great feel. Parks made a great call. I still like the call. Right away, I told him to have one ready and as soon as he went down he had the call in place. His was on, but then we had the formation and personnel – we had guys running across.

"Again, looking back it's a learning experience. I didn't meet my expectations. Again, I hold the guys accountable, I'm accountable for that. That one is the one that is going to stick with me. So, use it as a learning experience, hopefully get better at it but frustrated with myself on that. Again, when you look back, you hate to say it but that's execution, and that one's on me. I talk about, I preach about accountability and execution, and I'm living by the same words. So, I've got to be accountable to it."

Matthew Valli, Zionsville, Ind.: Regards our running game, it seems rather futile to run up the gut for minimal gain in the hopes that JT might break one. Why not go wide every now and then? Why not bring back the stretch play or pitch it to JT and let find the edge? Are our TEs not capable of going in motion to deliver a wham block, like Jack Doyle, and break JT free? Also, Why was JT not part of the 2-minute package? That seems like a poor decision to have your best back on the sidelines during crunch time. Happy to hear your thoughts. Thanks.

JJ Stankevitz: Lots of questions here. Let's take them one-by-one.

The Colts are, and have been, a primarily zone running offense (these numbers are per Pro Football Focus). Last year, 63 percent of Taylor's runs were inside or outside zone; this year, it's 59 percent. And most of those are inside zone concepts – in 2021, 31 percent of Taylor's carries were inside zone; in 2022, it's 43 percent.

You are right that the Colts are using less outside zone (16 percent) than they did last year (33 percent), but there are a few big differences personnel-wise at left tackle (Eric Fisher in 2021), right guard (Mark Glowinski/Chris Reed), tight end (Jack Doyle) and wide receiver (Zach Pascal). Those departures were always going to lead to the Colts installing tweaks and changes to their run offense throughout 2022. But it's also notable that Taylor is having more success on inside zone (5.1 yards per carry) than outside zone (3.6 yards per carry) in 2022.

The Colts' tight ends are capable of doing that, by the way – Mo Alie-Cox did to spring Taylor's 67-yard touchdown in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders, for example.

And finally, this is a fair question on Taylor's usage in two-minute situations. But if you notice, this isn't anything new:

Table inside Article
YearPlayer2-minute snaps
2022Deon Jackson42
2022Nyheim Hines28
2022Jonathan Taylor24
2022Phillip Lindsay14
2021Nyheim Hines107
2021Jonathan Taylor22
2020Nyheim Hines103
2020Jonathan Taylor14
2020Jordan Wilkins7

Plenty of teams use certain players in specialized third down/two-minute situations based on their pass-catching and pass-blocking acumen.

Ron Preston, Richmond, Va.: JJ, with the offense still struggling can Jeff Saturday get them going over the last 6 games? Seems there are glimpses of cohesion but it's not consistent. Watching Nick Sirianni and his fire; was he that "FIRE" for the Colts as their OC? Chemistry change cost Frank Reich his job!

I had season tickets for the first two in Indy. Really miss seeing live action. Even have to go to a local Pub now when game isn't on in Richmond, VA. Thanks for all your media team does to keep us informed.

JJ Stankevitz: Glimpses of cohesion is a good way to put it. The Colts have plays and drives where things are clicking and the offense is able to be explosive or get into a rhythm. The issue continues to be negative plays – the Colts have 122 plays that've resulted in zero yards or lost yardage, tied with the New England Patriots for the most in the NFL. As for how it gets fixed, I'm not sure, but I can tell you that the Colts are still working at it.

"It is a league of where the margins are small," Ryan said. "Too often we have found ourselves on the wrong end of it, but you just have to keep pushing forward. You have to prepare really well. I thought today in the walk-through the intensity and the mindset was good. It's the combination of trying to refine things in practice, refine the things during meetings and in our walk-throughs, but also maintaining the self belief that you're going to make the plays in certain situations even though some of those things haven't gone your way throughout the year. That's part of being a professional is getting yourself back up and having that strong self belief that you're going to make those plays."

Cooper Franklin, Fort Wayne, Ind.: What are the chances of Matt Ryan being benched again?

JJ Stankevitz: This is not a consideration for the Colts right now. Saturday re-iterated this week that Ryan is the team's starting quarterback, and that he hasn't given any thought to re-working the depth chart to elevate Nick Foles to be his backup.

Mike Hudson, Indianapolis: Is Parks Frazier's use of Frank Reich's play book the problem with the Colts inability to score touchdowns once inside the 30 yard line?

JJ Stankevitz: Just a quick reminder that this isn't a video game where you can swap out an entire playbook in the middle of a season. The Colts spent months installing this offense, and to go to another playbook right now would mean using plays the team hasn't practiced. You'd probably see a lot of operational penalties (false starts, illegal shifts, delay of games) and not any more success. It's just not something teams do during a season.

Having said that, the bye week – which the Colts will finally reach after Sunday's game – is usually an opportunity for a coaching staff to make some bigger-picture scheme tweaks. That doesn't mean blowing up the playbook, but it could mean some changes to certain aspects of plays here or there.

2022 My Cause, My Cleats

My Cause, My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players make in their communities by providing them with a unique opportunity to highlight the charitable partners that they are passionate about on their cleats. On December 4 at the Dallas Cowboys, 58 members of the Colts organization, including players, interim head coach Jeff Saturday, General Manager Chris Ballard, and the Irsay family will sport custom-designed cleats.

2022_MCMC_Web_1_1920x1080_PhotoGallery
1 / 55
39 CB Darrell Baker Jr. - Autism Speaks
2 / 55

39 CB Darrell Baker Jr. - Autism Speaks

Chris Ballard General Manager - Hands of Hope
3 / 55

Chris Ballard General Manager - Hands of Hope

52 DE Ben Banogu - Kicking The Stigma
4 / 55

52 DE Ben Banogu - Kicking The Stigma

32 S Julian Blackmon - Kicking The Stigma
5 / 55

32 S Julian Blackmon - Kicking The Stigma

97 DT Curtis Brooks - Kicking The Stigma
6 / 55

97 DT Curtis Brooks - Kicking The Stigma

99 DT DeForest Buckner - kNOT TODAY
7 / 55

99 DT DeForest Buckner - kNOT TODAY

1 WR Parris Campbell - I Promise Foundation
8 / 55

1 WR Parris Campbell - I Promise Foundation

92 DE Kameron Cline - The Adam Jr. Smile Movement
9 / 55

92 DE Kameron Cline - The Adam Jr. Smile Movement

20 S Nick Cross - Kicking The Stigma
10 / 55

20 S Nick Cross - Kicking The Stigma

42 CB Marcel Dabo - Kicking The Stigma
11 / 55

42 CB Marcel Dabo - Kicking The Stigma

57 LB JoJo Domann - Team Jack Foundation
12 / 55

57 LB JoJo Domann - Team Jack Foundation

16 WR Ashton Dulin - National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
13 / 55

16 WR Ashton Dulin - National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation

84 WR Ethan Fernea - No Kid Hungry
14 / 55

84 WR Ethan Fernea - No Kid Hungry

44 LB Zaire Franklin - Shelice's Angels
15 / 55

44 LB Zaire Franklin - Shelice's Angels

62 C Wesley French - Operation Gratitude
16 / 55

62 C Wesley French - Operation Gratitude

75 G Will Fries - Manhattan Cup
17 / 55

75 G Will Fries - Manhattan Cup

5 CB Stephon Gilmore - Gilmore Family Foundation
18 / 55

5 CB Stephon Gilmore - Gilmore Family Foundation

83 TE Kylen Granson - KG's Kids
19 / 55

83 TE Kylen Granson - KG's Kids

6 P Matt Haack - Every Kick Counts/Count The Kicks
20 / 55

6 P Matt Haack - Every Kick Counts/Count The Kicks

James Irsay Owner and CEO - Kicking The Stigma
21 / 55

James Irsay Owner and CEO - Kicking The Stigma

35 RB Deon Jackson - National Breast Cancer Foundation
22 / 55

35 RB Deon Jackson - National Breast Cancer Foundation

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner - Kicking The Stigma
23 / 55

Kalen Jackson Vice Chair/Owner - Kicking The Stigma

55 DE Khalid Kareem
24 / 55

55 DE Khalid Kareem

73 OT Dennis Kelly - FARE
25 / 55

73 OT Dennis Kelly - FARE

78 C Ryan Kelly - Every Kick Counts/Count the Kicks
26 / 55

78 C Ryan Kelly - Every Kick Counts/Count the Kicks

53 LB Shaquille Leonard - Lupus Foundation
27 / 55

53 LB Shaquille Leonard - Lupus Foundation

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis - Alzheimer's Association
28 / 55

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis - Alzheimer's Association

7 K Chase McLaughlin - Every Kick Counts/Count the Kicks
29 / 55

7 K Chase McLaughlin - Every Kick Counts/Count the Kicks

56 C/G Quenton Nelson - American Cancer Society
30 / 55

56 C/G Quenton Nelson - American Cancer Society

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue - Kicking The Stigma/Coburn Place Safe Haven
31 / 55

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue - Kicking The Stigma/Coburn Place Safe Haven

59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo - Kicking The Stigma
32 / 55

59 LB Ifeadi Odenigbo - Kicking The Stigma

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo - Turner's Heroes
33 / 55

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo - Turner's Heroes

61 T Carter O'Donnell - Red Dress Project
34 / 55

61 T Carter O'Donnell - Red Dress Project

58 LB Bobby Okereke - Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis
35 / 55

58 LB Bobby Okereke - Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis

50 LB Segun Olubi - The Leela Project
36 / 55

50 LB Segun Olubi - The Leela Project

10 WR Dezmon Patmon - The Adam Jr. Smile Movement
37 / 55

10 WR Dezmon Patmon - The Adam Jr. Smile Movement

51 DE Kwity Paye - TUFF (The Uniform Funding Foundation)
38 / 55

51 DE Kwity Paye - TUFF (The Uniform Funding Foundation)

14 WR Alec Pierce - The Cleveland Foundation - #WePlayFor3 Ally Sidloski Memorial Fund
39 / 55

14 WR Alec Pierce - The Cleveland Foundation - #WePlayFor3 Ally Sidloski Memorial Fund

63 G Danny Pinter - National Fallen Firefighters
40 / 55

63 G Danny Pinter - National Fallen Firefighters

# 69 T Matt Pryor - Kicking The Stigma
41 / 55

# 69 T Matt Pryor - Kicking The Stigma

79 T Bernhard Raimann - Riley Children's Foundation
42 / 55

79 T Bernhard Raimann - Riley Children's Foundation

46 LS Luke Rhodes - Damar Services
43 / 55

46 LS Luke Rhodes - Damar Services

47 LB Forrest Rhyne - Huntington's Disease Society of America, Inc
44 / 55

47 LB Forrest Rhyne - Huntington's Disease Society of America, Inc

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. - Ronald McDonald House
45 / 55

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. - Ronald McDonald House

2 QB Matt Ryan - Riley Children's Foundation
46 / 55

2 QB Matt Ryan - Riley Children's Foundation

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez - American Cancer Society
47 / 55

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez - American Cancer Society

Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach - Kicking The Stigma
48 / 55

Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach - Kicking The Stigma

72 T/G Braden Smith - Christopher Kids
49 / 55

72 T/G Braden Smith - Christopher Kids

45 LB E.J. Speed - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
50 / 55

45 LB E.J. Speed - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

90 DT Grover Stewart - Bloom Project
51 / 55

90 DT Grover Stewart - Bloom Project

17 WR Mike Strachan - American Cancer Society
52 / 55

17 WR Mike Strachan - American Cancer Society

Chris Strausser Offensive Line - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund
53 / 55

Chris Strausser Offensive Line - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund

41 LB Grant Stuard - Herren Project
54 / 55

41 LB Grant Stuard - Herren Project

80 TE Jelani Woods - Kicking The Stigma
55 / 55

80 TE Jelani Woods - Kicking The Stigma

B Harsh, Columbus, Ind.: I think the Colts would make the playoffs if they had a top-tier kicker. Why not use a draft pick to get the best kicker? It's the surest way to win more games. Has the GM ever talked about this?

JJ Stankevitz: The surest way to win games is to be efficient and explosive on offense, and to be stifling on defense. Also, the Colts have been solid at kicker this year – Chase McLaughin is 20/25, and has made six of nine kicks of 50-plus yards.

