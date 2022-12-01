Colts Mailbag: Jeff Saturday's Game Management, Jonathan Taylor's Usage, Quarterback Depth Chart

Ron Preston, Richmond, Va.: JJ, with the offense still struggling can Jeff Saturday get them going over the last 6 games? Seems there are glimpses of cohesion but it's not consistent. Watching Nick Sirianni and his fire; was he that "FIRE" for the Colts as their OC? Chemistry change cost Frank Reich his job!

I had season tickets for the first two in Indy. Really miss seeing live action. Even have to go to a local Pub now when game isn't on in Richmond, VA. Thanks for all your media team does to keep us informed.

JJ Stankevitz: Glimpses of cohesion is a good way to put it. The Colts have plays and drives where things are clicking and the offense is able to be explosive or get into a rhythm. The issue continues to be negative plays – the Colts have 122 plays that've resulted in zero yards or lost yardage, tied with the New England Patriots for the most in the NFL. As for how it gets fixed, I'm not sure, but I can tell you that the Colts are still working at it.