LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Jaguars Week 10

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10.
Jonathan Taylor Staying Focused On Colts' Goals, Not Individual Accolades
Jonathan Taylor rushed for over 100 yards for the fifth time in 10 games this season, and is now tied with the injured Derrick Henry for the league lead in rushing yards.
Colts' Mindset On AFC Playoff Picture After Climbing Back To .500 Becomes: 'Why Can't It Be Us?'
The Colts are 5-5 after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium – and are squarely in the mix of the AFC playoff picture with seven games remaining.
5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10
Get inside Sunday's AFC South matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Jaguars with a look at Jonathan Taylor, Kwity Paye and a Jacksonville defense that held the Buffalo Bills to just six points last weekend.
Colts' WR T.Y. Hilton Will Play, CB Xavier Rhodes Out In Week 10 vs. Jaguars
Hilton (concussion) missed the Colts' Week 9 win over the New York Jets.
Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC Playoff Picture, Eric Fisher
The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 10 AFC South clash on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.
Colts Daily Notebook: Michael Pittman Jr.'s Rise Continues Heading Into Second Half Of 2021 Season
Michael Pittman Jr. is on pace for 90+ receptions, 1,200+ yards and 9+ touchdowns this season.
For Colts Director Of Team Development Brian Decker, Military Service Has Meant Everything
Decker served in the military from 1993-2014, including with Special Forces from 2001-2014.
DeForest Buckner Is Dominating – And Colts' Opponents Are Taking Notice
Despite being double teamed at a high rate, DeForest Buckner is still finding ways to make a tremendous impact for the Colts this season.
Colts Daily Notebook: Frank Reich Optimistic On Braden Smith, T.Y. Hilton; T.J. Carrie Returns To Practice
Smith suffered an elbow injury in Week 9 against the Jets, while Hilton suffered a concussion in Week 8 against the Titans.
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below: