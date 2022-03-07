Statement From Jack Doyle

Longtime Colts tight end Jack Doyle announced his retirement on Monday. Read his full statement below. 

Mar 07, 2022 at 03:00 PM
22_Thank_You_Doyle_1920x1080

Growing up in Indianapolis in the late 90's/2000's it was impossible to not be a diehard Colts fan. Getting the chance to play 9 seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true. It is something that is hard to describe. I now go back to being the fan I have always been and retiring from the great game of football. I have a deep love for the game of football. I took pride in playing the game the right way and always leaving everything I had on the field. I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be out there for your teammates. At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make.

There are too many people to thank on this journey that has truly shaped who I am. It would be impossible to name them all and I am sure I will miss many.

Thank you to my incredible wife, Casie. Without your relentless support through the ups and downs of my career I would never have made it to this point. My sons, Ronan and Henry, for keeping me young and adding more joy to my life than they will ever know.

Thank you to my parents and my entire family for your continuing support not only in my career, but in my life.

Thank you to Mr. Irsay and the Irsay family for their belief in me and for allowing me to be a part of this amazing organization.

Thank you to all my coaches, the general managers, and the entire front office staff for trusting, guiding and pushing me.

Thank you to the strength coaches, trainers, doctors, equipment staff and all other members of the Colts organization for the countless hours and for helping me in so many ways.

Thank you to my agent, Buddy Baker, who believed in me from the beginning and for your continued guidance. 

Thank you to my teammates. Out of everything, being called a teammate was what I took the most pride in. I have been blessed with some of the best teammates and they will forever be my friends. Being a teammate is what I will miss the most. I firmly believe that there is nothing better than being a teammate in the greatest team sport.

Last but not least, thank you to the amazing fans. I know from my personal childhood experience and into my own career that Colts Nation is a special breed. Your support through the long NFL seasons does not go unnoticed. We could not do what we love without you. I took pride in representing you every Sunday.

I look forward to spending my future years in Indianapolis raising my family and supporting this community in the same way it has supported me. Thank you.

Go Colts!

