Tight Ends: 2021 Position Preview 

Jack Doyle returns for his ninth year, while Mo Alie-Cox will look to build on an impressive season and Kylen Granson brings intriguing upside to the Colts' offense. Here's what you need to know about the Colts' tight ends ahead of training camp. 

Jul 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Who's In

  • Kylen Granson (drafted in fourth round)
  • Jordan Thomas (signed to reserve/future contract)

Granson was selected with the No. 127 overall pick in this year's draft, adding a speedy playmaking threat who had 1,257 yards on 78 catches with 14 touchdowns in two seasons at SMU. He'll compete for playing time as an "F" (move) tight end in Frank Reich's offense.

Who's Out

  • Trey Burton (unrestricted free agent)

The Colts will have to replace Burton, who was the team's most-targeted tight end last year (47 targets). Burton had 28 catches, 250 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Who's Back

  • Jack Doyle (ninth year)
  • Mo Alie-Cox (fourth year)
  • Noah Togiai (second year)
  • Farrod Green (second year)
  • Andrew Vollert (second year)

Doyle enters his ninth year with the Colts with 266 catches, 2,427 yards and 21 touchdowns.

"I'm still having a ton of fun, probably as much fun as I've had playing football and truly trying to take it one day at a time and enjoy it," Doyle said this spring. "But yeah, time does fly and you just take it one year at a time. Sometimes some of the younger guys will ask, 'What year is this for you?' It's weird to say nine. If you would've asked Jack Doyle back in 2013 how many years he was going to play in the NFL, I don't know if I would've said nine. But it's just fun to be here every day and be with the guys playing a kids' game. You can't ask for much better."

Alie-Cox blew past his career highs in 2020 with 39 targets, 31 catches and 394 yards; he added two touchdowns, too, and played 502 snaps.

What To Watch For

Granson will be one to watch at Grand Park this summer, with his athleticism and football IQ bringing intriguing upside to training camp. The 6-foot-2, 242 pound Granson's speed showed during OTAs and he'll have an opportunity to carve out a role in the offense during practices and preseason games.

"He adds a speed element in the room that I think is really going to help us offensively, especially on third down," general manager Chris Ballard said.

Training Camp Information

The Colts will return to Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield for training camp in 2021. Click here for a full schedule of practices open to fans. Free tickets will be required to attend, which can be obtained here. For more information on Colts 2021 Training Camp Powered By Kerauno, click here.

Statistically Speaking

Among Colts tight ends in franchise history, Doyle enters 2021 ranked:

  • Third in receptions (266; behind Dallas Clark and John Mackey)
  • Fifth in yards (2,427; behind Mackey, Clark, Marcus Pollard and Ken Dilger)
  • Fourth in touchdowns (21; behind Clark, Mackey and Pollard)

Also: The Colts last year were only the third team since 2000 to have three tight ends with at least 20 catches, 250 yards and two touchdowns in Alie-Cox, Burton and Doyle (the other team teams: The 2019 Ravens and 2005 Titans).

Links To The Past

Catch up on stories from earlier this year about the TEs on Colts.com:

They Said It

"Coach Reich really liked him. He brings that element of speed to our offense. There's times during the season where we'll play with three tight ends in the game at the same time. Our coaches do a great job of using our players to the things they do the best. He just gives our offense another weapon with his speed, quickness, gets the ball in his hands he can make plays after the catch." - Colts Assistant Director of College Scouting Matt Terpening on Kylen Granson

Training Camp Roster: Tight Ends

Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts tight ends on the roster ahead of training camp.

TE Mo Alie-Cox, 6-5, 267
1 / 7

TE Mo Alie-Cox, 6-5, 267

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Kylen Granson, 6-2, 242
2 / 7

TE Kylen Granson, 6-2, 242

TE Jack Doyle, 6-6, 262
3 / 7

TE Jack Doyle, 6-6, 262

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Jordan Thomas, 6-5, 277
4 / 7

TE Jordan Thomas, 6-5, 277

TE Andrew Vollert, 6-5, 245
5 / 7

TE Andrew Vollert, 6-5, 245

TE Noah Togiai, 6-4, 244
6 / 7

TE Noah Togiai, 6-4, 244

© Indianapolis Colts
TE Farrod Green, 6-3, 245
7 / 7

TE Farrod Green, 6-3, 245

© Indianapolis Colts
