Kylen Granson Adds Playmaking Ability At Tight End Position For Colts

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday used their fourth-round (127th-overall) pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Kylen Granson, an athletic tight end out of Southern Methodist. What does Granson bring to the table?

May 01, 2021 at 02:12 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have featured a tight end-friendly offense with Frank Reich calling the plays. In recent years, guys like Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Trey Burton and Eric Ebron have all enjoyed success as playmakers at the position, with Doyle and Ebron each earning Pro Bowl selections.

On Saturday, the Colts added yet another potential weapon at the tight end position.

The team used its fourth-round (127th-overall) pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Kylen Granson, an athletic pass-catcher out of Southern Methodist.

"They definitely acknowledged my versatility as far as my pass-catching ability and being able to create big plays after I catch the ball and get it into my hands," Granson said of his pre-draft meetings with the Colts in recent weeks. "So, you know, I'm really, really excited that they saw that and they decided to pick me."

Granson originally started his college career at Rice, where he logged 51 receptions for 622 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games his first two seasons. After a coaching change at Rice, Granson — who spent a semester at a community college — decided to transfer to SMU, where he really blossomed.

In 22 games with the Mustangs, Granson hauled in 78 receptions for 1,257 yards (16.1 avg.) with 14 touchdowns, a school record for a tight end. In 2019, Granson earned All-ACC Second Team honors after hauling in 43 receptions for 721 yards, while his nine receiving touchdowns also were the most in a single season by a tight end in school history.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds, Granson has the chance to help fill the void left by the departure of Burton, who had 28 receptions for 250 yards and three touchdowns last season in Indy and is now a free agent.

Like Burton, Granson's primary ability at the tight end position is out in space as a pass catcher. According to his NFL.com draft profile, Granson is a "matchup tight end with acceleration and athleticism to create passing windows and make noise with his yards after catch."

That's likely not only music to the ears of Reich, but also to new Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who has had success in the recent past throwing to tight ends like Burton and Zach Ertz with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I mean, it doesn't matter if I'm blocking or I'm running (routes) — I'm more than willing to block, but I will acknowledge that I am a fast tight end as far as that goes, and I can create mismatches down the field," Granson said. "So if that's how they want to use me, then I'll definitely use that (to our advantage)."

Granson looks to add his talents to a tight end room that includes the two-time veteran Pro Bowler Doyle, as well as Farrod Green and Noah Togiai. Alie-Cox, who had career-bests with 31 receptions for 394 yards and two touchdowns last season, is also yet to sign his restricted free agent tender.

Granson said he understands how much is put on the tight end's plate at the NFL level, but is ready to prove his worth as soon as possible.

"I know he was really excited," Granson said of his pre-draft conversations with Reich. "He acknowledged that I was an intelligent guy. Coming from SMU and Rice, you know, tight ends, you've got to be a Renaissance man. You've got to be smart. And so that along with my package as far as my athleticism and being able to be a big playmaker, I mean, I feel like it was just a perfect sell to him."

First Look: Kylen Granson Selected 127th Overall By Colts

The Colts used their first selection of Day 3 of the NFL Draft (127th overall) to pick SMU tight end Kylen Granson.

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is caught by Houston safety Garrison Vaughn, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
1 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is caught by Houston safety Garrison Vaughn, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) carries the ball in for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
2 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) carries the ball in for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) celebrates with offensive lineman Nick Dennis (72) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
3 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) celebrates with offensive lineman Nick Dennis (72) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
4 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) catches a pass for a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Temple in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is tackled by Houston safety Gervarrius Owens, top, and safety Amaud Willis-Dalton, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
5 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is tackled by Houston safety Gervarrius Owens, top, and safety Amaud Willis-Dalton, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) runs a route during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
6 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) runs a route during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MustangVision Productions - Kylen Granson_Navy
7 / 25
MustangVision Productions
MustangVision Productions - 2020-SMU-vs-Tulane-Granson
8 / 25
MustangVision Productions
American Team tight end Kylen Granson of SMU (83) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
9 / 25

American Team tight end Kylen Granson of SMU (83) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Sep 14, 2019: Gerald J. Ford Stadium Photo by Vladimir Cherry
10 / 25

Sep 14, 2019: Gerald J. Ford Stadium Photo by Vladimir Cherry

Vladimir Cherry/MustangVision Productions
American Team tight end Kylen Granson of SMU (83) runs the ball as American Team defensive back Mark Webb of Georgia (26) gives chase during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
11 / 25

American Team tight end Kylen Granson of SMU (83) runs the ball as American Team defensive back Mark Webb of Georgia (26) gives chase during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson, top, and teammates celebrate after Granson scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. SMU beat East Carolina 59-51. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
12 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson, top, and teammates celebrate after Granson scored a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. SMU beat East Carolina 59-51. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson runs in the end zone after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. SMU won 59-51. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
13 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson runs in the end zone after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. SMU won 59-51. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. SMU beat East Carolina 59-51. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
14 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. SMU beat East Carolina 59-51. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) advances the ball while East Carolina safety Juan Powell (14) looks to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
15 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) advances the ball while East Carolina safety Juan Powell (14) looks to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is tackled by Tulane safety Chase Kuerschen (36) during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
16 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) is tackled by Tulane safety Chase Kuerschen (36) during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
17 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) reaches to get a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
18 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) reaches to get a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
19 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) jogs off the field during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
20 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) jogs off the field during an NCAA football game against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson, center, fights for extra yards while East Carolina safety Juan Powell (14) and cornerback Malik Fleming (4) tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
21 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson, center, fights for extra yards while East Carolina safety Juan Powell (14) and cornerback Malik Fleming (4) tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown against Memphis in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
22 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown against Memphis in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) pushes past Memphis defensive back T.J. Carter (2) as Grandson scores a touchdown on a 16-yard pass play in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
23 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) pushes past Memphis defensive back T.J. Carter (2) as Grandson scores a touchdown on a 16-yard pass play in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown against Memphis in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
24 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson scores a touchdown against Memphis in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) knocks down Memphis defensive back John Broussard Jr. (9) as Granson scores a touchdown on a 16-yard pass play in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
25 / 25

SMU tight end Kylen Granson (83) knocks down Memphis defensive back John Broussard Jr. (9) as Granson scores a touchdown on a 16-yard pass play in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
