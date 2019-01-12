INDvsKC Inactives List (2018, Divisional Round)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The following players are inactive for today's 2018 Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium:
• C Josh Andrews
• T/G Le'Raven Clark
• WR Ryan Grant
• S Malik Hooker
• DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
• LB Ahmad Thomas
• RB Jonathan Williams
Lineup changes
The Colts are expecting the following lineup changes today:
— George Odum is expected to start at safety in place of Malik Hooker.
— Al-Quadin Muhammad is expected to start at defensive end in place of Tyquan Lewis.