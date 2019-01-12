#INDvsKC Inactives List (2018, Divisional Round)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2018 Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jan 12, 2019 at 03:08 PM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The following players are inactive for today's 2018 Divisional Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium:

• C Josh Andrews

• T/G Le'Raven Clark

• WR Ryan Grant

• S Malik Hooker

• DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

• LB Ahmad Thomas

• RB Jonathan Williams

Lineup changes

The Colts are expecting the following lineup changes today:

— George Odum is expected to start at safety in place of Malik Hooker.

— Al-Quadin Muhammad is expected to start at defensive end in place of Tyquan Lewis.

