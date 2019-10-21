Five Things Learned: Colts-Texans (2019, Week 7)

» COMING UP CLUTCH: The Texans' offense came into Sunday's game No. 1 in the league in two key statistical categories: scoring touchdowns in the red zone (71.4 percent) and third-down efficiency (51 percent). Against the Colts? Houston made five trips to the red zone, and scored touchdowns on just two of them (40 percent). And on third down, the Texans moved the chains on just four of their 12 attempts (33 percent). The Colts also applied constant pressure on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, collecting three sacks against an offensive line that came into Sunday's game having not allowed a single sack in their previous two games, and collected two key fourth-quarter takeaways. "We know what they can do," said Colts cornerback Pierre Desir, who had an interception Sunday. "(They're a) high-powered offense, Watson's over there scrambling. So, we practice against that throughout the week, and we just have to get our keys and technique. But at the end of the day, it's 11 versus one, whether it's the ball carrier or receiver, he has to go and he has to beat us. And so that's what we made them do, they had to beat us, but we came out with the victory."

» PASCAL SHINES: Zach Pascal has been one of the Colts' unsung heroes the last two seasons, as the wide receiver is constantly doing the dirty work that isn't often noticed, like solid run blocking on the exterior and making plays on various special teams units. On Sunday against the Texans, however, Pascal broke out in a big way. He caught 6-of-7 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns, setting new single-game career highs in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and also all-purpose yards (172), kickoff returns (three), kickoff return yards (66); his six receptions, meanwhile, tied a single-game high. Oh, and it doesn't stop there: Pascal was also credited with a forced safety on a fourth-quarter punt play in which Houston decided to run out of the back of the end zone, and he nearly completed a big pass on a trick play to running back Nyheim Hines; the pass was overthrown just a tad, however. "I wish I could say that we were surprised," Reich said of Pascal after Sunday's game. "This goes back to last year, he kinda won us over really quick, and he won the quarterbacks over with his toughness and big-play ability. So, he's got deceiving speed, and he's got a really got knack of separating at the top of the route, so if you're playing man coverage, he can make big plays, and he did that today."