Colts disappointed by slow start, turnovers but remain confident in Gardner Minshew after Week 6 loss to Jaguars

While Minshew – who's proven to be one of the least interception-prone quarterbacks in the NFL since his debut in 2019 – threw a career high three picks, his teammates did not lose confidence in him on Sunday. With Minshew on deck to start at least the next three games with 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, that confidence will continue to be meaningful.

"He never wavers," center Ryan Kelly said. "That's the thing about him. ... e always has a great energy, he's always preparing and that's the way it was in the game. Whether it was the first pick, second pick — didn't matter. Whatever it's called, next play, we go ahead and do it."

"I respect him a lot," wide receiver Josh Downs, who snagged his first career touchdown on Sunday, said. "He's a great dude. I know he's gonna come back next week and play really good. I'm excited to see what he does, I'm excited to see what the team does."

The Colts exited northeast Florida emphasizing the need to learn from Sunday's loss. A third of the way through the season, the Colts are both .500 overall (3-3) and in the AFC South (2-2, with both losses to the Jaguars). There's still plenty of season left, though the Jaguars now have nascent control of their divisional destiny, but that means there are plenty of opportunities to avoid the pitfalls that cropped up in Week 6.