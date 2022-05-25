Colts' Frank Reich, Jim Irsay Donate To Funds Supporting Victims And Survivors Of Buffalo Mass Shooting

The donations come in the wake of last week's mass shooting in Buffalo and this week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 

May 25, 2022 at 03:10 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Frank Reich

Colts head coach Frank Reich and Owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced on Wednesday sizable donations to funds supporting victims and survivors of last week's mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.

Reich and Irsay's donations will support The Buffalo Together Fund, which benefits the 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.

The 5/14 Survivors Fund will distribute 100 percent of the contributions it receives to victims and survivors of the mass shooting.

The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund was created with the direction from the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County. Its goal is to address immediate needs in communities of color, such as community rebuilding and other systemic issues.

Reich played nine seasons with the Bills (1985-1994). He said he and his wife, Linda, were deeply affected by the mass shooting last week as well as the one this week at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

