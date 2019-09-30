Five Things Learned: Colts-Raiders (2019, Week 4)

» MAKING IT INTERESTING: As sloppy as the first half was, the Colts at least made things interesting over the final two quarters, twice getting to within a touchdown and extra point in the last six minutes of the game. In the second half, Indy outgained the Raiders 202-160 and committed just one penalty, and a four-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Chester Rogers with 5:27 left got the Colts to within seven at 24-17. But after a stop from the Indianapolis defense, Raiders safety Erik Harris would pick off a Brissett pass on the Colts' next offensive drive, running it 30 yards into the end zone for the touchdown, basically putting the game out of reach, 31-17, with 2:09 left. Tight end Eric Ebron would escape for a 48-yard touchdown reception with 1:10 to go to once again get Indy to within seven, 31-24, at the 1:10 mark, but Oakland would close it out from there. Nevertheless, Brissett liked the fight he saw in his team. "We have a tough team," Brissett said. "Like I said, they're cheering after the pick-six and we still come back with another opportunity to score, and hope that we can get a stop on defense — whatever happens, we still have a chance to go tie the game up. So, I mean, we've got a resilient group. We've got a lot of good players."