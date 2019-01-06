Five Things Learned: Colts-Texans (Wild Card Round)

• MACK TRUCK: Reich said he had a feeling the Colts would perform well in the run game on Saturday, but coming into the game, the numbers certainly didn't back up his premonition. The Texans had the stingiest run defense in the league during the regular season, allowing an NFL-low 3.4 yards-per-carry, and gave up just 41 and 50 rushing yards, respectfully, to the Colts in their first two matchups this season. But with center Ryan Kelly back in the mix after missing a game with a neck injury, Indy had its preferred offensive line in place to start the playoffs, and Anthony Castonzo, Quenton Nelson, Kelly, Mark Glowinski and Braden Smith put in work on Saturday against one of the best defensive lines around, and Mack did the rest from there, gashing Houston up and down the field. "We had a good week last week against a good defense. We've had multiple good weeks. There was just a real strong conviction this week, for us as a team, that this is what it's going to take to make some noise in the playoffs," Reich said after the game. "We know we have an elite quarterback, and we can throw it for 400 (yards) and win when we have to. But what we talked about is the margin for error in playoff football when you try to do it that way is very thin. It's a very thin margin of error. But when you can win like this, when you can win running the football and stopping it, that's just everything."