Colts Sign K Eddy Pineiro

The Colts signed former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro.

May 17, 2021 at 08:49 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

transaction_1920x1080 (5)

The Colts signed former Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro.

Pineiro, 25, made 23 of 28 field goals (82.1 pecent) for the Bears in 2019. His longest field goal was a 53-yard strike, which earned the Bears a walk-off win over the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of that season.

Pineiro earned the Bears' kicking job after emerging from a competition that spanned through offseason workouts and training camp from May to August. He also made 27 of 29 extra points in 2019.

2020 saw Pineiro spend the entire season on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Pineiro will join second-year Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship in Indianapolis. Blankenship is coming off a strong rookie season in which he connected on 32 of 37 field goals (86.5 percent) with a long of 53 yards. "Hot Rod" set the Colts' all-time record for rookie scoring in 2020.

