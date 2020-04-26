Draft

FINAL LIST: Indianapolis Colts 2020 NFL Draft Picks

Check back here throughout the 2020 NFL Draft for an up-to-date list of the Indianapolis Colts' selections.

Apr 25, 2020 at 08:24 PM
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts selected nine players in the 2020 NFL Draft, including five on offense and four on defense. Here is the full list:

» 2nd round, 2nd pick (34th overall; from Redskins):

Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver, Southern California

» 2nd round, 9th pick (41st overall; from Browns):

Jonathan Taylor, running back, Wisconsin

» 3rd round, 21st pick (85th overall; from Lions via Eagles):

Julian Blackmon, safety, Utah

» 4th round, 16th pick (122nd overall):

Jacob Eason, quarterback, Washington

» 5th round, 3rd pick (149th overall; from Lions):

Danny Pinter, offensive lineman, Ball State

» 6th round, 14th pick (193rd overall):

Rob Windsor, defensive tackle, Penn State

» 6th round, 32nd pick (211th overall, from Jets via Chiefs):

Isaiah Rodgers, cornerback, UMass

» 6th round, 33rd pick (212th overall, from Patriots):

Dezmon Patmon, wide receiver, Washington State

» 6th round, 34th pick (213th overall, from Patriots):

Jordan Glasgow, linebacker, Michigan

