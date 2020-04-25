2020 NFL Draft: Colts Select Linebacker Jordan Glasgow With 213th-Overall Pick

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today selected Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow with their sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Glasgow, who turns 24 in June, stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 226 pounds. The Aurora, Ill., native took over a starting job at linebacker as a redshirt senior in 2019, finishing with 89 total tackles (seven for a loss) with five sacks, two passes defensed, as well as a blocked kick.

Glasgow got on the radar with the Wolverines due to his special teams prowess. He earned Michigan's Special Teams Player of the Year award as a redshirt sophomore after finishing with 11 special teams stops; he had 12 special teams tackles as a redshirt freshman. As a junior in 2018, Glasgow started getting increased action on defense, and finished with 28 tackles (three for a loss) and two sacks.

In his NFL.com draft profile, draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes that "Glasgow is a fun player to watch with his boundless energy and fearless nature continuing to show up on snap after snap."

"He uses his hands effectively to help elude or unglue from blockers and he's a card-carrying special teams ace," Zierlein writes.

Glasgow — whose brothers, Ryan (Cincinnati Bengals) and Graham (Denver Broncos) are also NFL players — adds his talents to a deep linebacker room for the Colts, and joins starters Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker and Bobby Okereke, as well as Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin and Skai Moore.