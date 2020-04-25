Draft

Presented by

2020 NFL Draft: Colts Select Linebacker Jordan Glasgow With 213th-Overall Pick

The Indianapolis Colts today selected Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow with their sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Apr 25, 2020 at 05:49 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

glasgow-2020-draft-pic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today selected Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow with their sixth-round (213th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Glasgow, who turns 24 in June, stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 226 pounds. The Aurora, Ill., native took over a starting job at linebacker as a redshirt senior in 2019, finishing with 89 total tackles (seven for a loss) with five sacks, two passes defensed, as well as a blocked kick.

Glasgow got on the radar with the Wolverines due to his special teams prowess. He earned Michigan's Special Teams Player of the Year award as a redshirt sophomore after finishing with 11 special teams stops; he had 12 special teams tackles as a redshirt freshman. As a junior in 2018, Glasgow started getting increased action on defense, and finished with 28 tackles (three for a loss) and two sacks.

In his NFL.com draft profile, draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes that "Glasgow is a fun player to watch with his boundless energy and fearless nature continuing to show up on snap after snap."

"He uses his hands effectively to help elude or unglue from blockers and he's a card-carrying special teams ace," Zierlein writes.

Glasgow — whose brothers, Ryan (Cincinnati Bengals) and Graham (Denver Broncos) are also NFL players — adds his talents to a deep linebacker room for the Colts, and joins starters Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker and Bobby Okereke, as well as Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin and Skai Moore.

As of now, Glasgow's selection is the Colts' final pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

First Look: Jordan Glasgow Picked 213th By Colts

Get your first look at linebacker Jordan Glasgow after he was selected 213th overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Glasgow
1 / 9
Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) sacks Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
2 / 9

Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) sacks Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan's Jordan Glasgow (29) tackles Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
3 / 9

Michigan's Jordan Glasgow (29) tackles Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) tackles Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan won 38-13. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
4 / 9

Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) tackles Wisconsin wide receiver Aron Cruickshank (1) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan won 38-13. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland wide receiver Carlos Carriere, center, is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow, left, and defensive back Lavert Hill during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 38-7. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 / 9

Maryland wide receiver Carlos Carriere, center, is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow, left, and defensive back Lavert Hill during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 38-7. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
6 / 9

Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow plays against Michigan State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) celebrates his tackle in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan won 38-13. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
7 / 9

Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) celebrates his tackle in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Michigan won 38-13. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Keith Gavin (89) runs with the ball as Michigan safety Jordan Glasgow (29) attempts to tackle, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State defeated Michigan 33-32. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
8 / 9

Florida State wide receiver Keith Gavin (89) runs with the ball as Michigan safety Jordan Glasgow (29) attempts to tackle, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida State defeated Michigan 33-32. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) in action in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Michigan won 24-21 in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
9 / 9

Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) in action in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Michigan won 24-21 in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Breakout Year 3 players, quarterbacks, wide receiver depth chart

The Colts Mailbag is back with questions on the team's 2021 draft picks, Anthony Richardson's relationship with Jonathan Taylor, where Josh Downs sits on the Colts' wide receiver depth chart and more as we hit the middle of OTAs. 
news

Don't miss 'With The Next Pick: The First Step' on FOX59 this Sunday

Tune in to FOX59 at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.
news

Why Julius Brents' high school coach is confident Warren Central cornerback will thrive with hometown Colts

Brents impressed former Warren Central head coach Jayson West with his work ethic and competitive toughness while in high school. 
news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about 2023 NFL Draft, from Anthony Richardson to Jake Witt

The Colts selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson, Julius Brents, Josh Downs, Blake Freeland, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Darius Rush, Daniel Scott, Will Mallory, Evan Hull, Titus Leo, Jaylon Jones and Jake Witt. Here's what you need to know about those players – and the process that led the Colts to draft them. 
news

From a text to a phone call: How the entire Colts' organization became sold on Anthony Richardson as their quarterback of the future 

This is the inside story of how the Colts, collectively, decided on Anthony Richardson as the right quarterback to select with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Daniel Scott gives Colts instincts at safety, special teams ability

The Indianapolis Colts selected Cal safety Daniel Scott with their fifth-round (No. 158 overall) selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Scott has versatility for the Indy defense, playing both safety spots and at nickel corner in college, and could be an instant candidate to log special teams snaps.
news

Darius Rush provides another big, rangy cornerback prospect for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts continued adding size to the cornerback position in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting 6-foot-1 South Carolina product Darius Rush.
news

With 'good upside,' Blake Freeland adds depth, athleticism to Colts' offensive line

The Indianapolis Colts addressed their offensive line early in Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting big BYU tackle Blake Freeland in the fourth round.
news

Colts inject athleticism, competition into roster with 9 picks on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts continued to draft players with high-end athletic traits on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Northern Michigan tackle Jake Witt aims to 'be a sponge' as NFL journey begins with Colts

The super-athletic Witt converted from tight end to tackle in the middle of a game in 2021, and only started playing college football two years ago. 
news

Colts select Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt with No. 236 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Witt converted to left tackle from tight end during the 2021 season and impressed scouts in the pre-draft process with his athleticism and natural talent. 
news

Colts select Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones with No. 221 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Jones broke up 14 passes and notched three interceptions over three seasons at Texas A&M. 
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising