2020 NFL Draft: Colts Select Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers After Sending Cornerback Quincy Wilson To Jets

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today acquired a sixth-round (211th-overall) pick from the New York Jets in exchange for cornerback Quincy Wilson, and then selected UMass cornerback Isaiah Rodgers at No. 211.

Rodgers, a Tampa, Fla., native, stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 170 pounds, and is one of the top kick returners in the 2020 NFL Draft class; he was named to Pro Football Focus' First-Team All-American Team last year after returning 53 kickoffs for 1,295 yards, ranking first among FBS players in both categories.

As a senior last year on defense, Rodgers collected 42 total tackles, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown),10 passes defensed and one forced fumble and fumble recovery apiece in 12 games.

In his four-year college career, Rodgers combined for 125 total tackles (9.5 for a loss) with 11 interceptions (three of which he returned for a touchdown) and four fumble recoveries and forced fumbles apiece.

He also had 99 total kickoff returns for 2,338 yards (23.6 average), as well as 21 punt returns for 156 yards (7.4 average) and one touchdown.

Wilson, who turns 24 in August, was a second-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft, The Florida product played in 29 total games in Indy with 10 starts in Indy, collecting 61 total tackles (two for a loss) with two interceptions, eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Wilson last season played in nine games, finishing with 11 tackles. He was inactive for seven of Indy's final 10 games of the year.

The Colts have been adding competition and depth at the cornerback position throughout the offseason. The team utilized free agency to sign corners Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie, and then selected Rodgers today, to go with returning starters Kenny Moore II and Rock Ya-Sin.

Also competing at corner for the Colts this offseason will be Picasso Nelson Jr., Lafayette Pitts, Jackson Porter and Marvell Tell III.