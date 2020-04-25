2020 NFL Draft: Colts Select Quarterback Jacob Eason With 122nd-Overall Pick

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today selected quarterback Jacob Eason with their fourth-round (122nd-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Eason, who turns 23 in November, is a 6-foot-6, 231-pound Lake Stevens, Wash., native. In 13 games as a junior last season, he completed 260-of-405 passes (64.2 percent) for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Eason, who began his college career at Georgia, started 12 of 13 games as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, completing 204-of-370 passes (55.1 percent) for 2,430 yards with 16 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He suffered a left knee injury early the following season and was limited to five games played, and then decided to transfer to Washington.

In his NFL.com draft profile, draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes Eason is a "strapping pocket-passer prototype" who has the "arm strength to challenge (the) secondary anywhere on (the) field."