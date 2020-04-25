Draft

Presented by

2020 NFL Draft: Colts Select Quarterback Jacob Eason With 122nd-Overall Pick

The Indianapolis Colts today selected quarterback Jacob Eason with their fourth-round (122nd-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Apr 25, 2020 at 01:02 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

eason-2020-draft-pic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today selected quarterback Jacob Eason with their fourth-round (122nd-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Eason, who turns 23 in November, is a 6-foot-6, 231-pound Lake Stevens, Wash., native. In 13 games as a junior last season, he completed 260-of-405 passes (64.2 percent) for 3,132 yards with 23 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Eason, who began his college career at Georgia, started 12 of 13 games as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, completing 204-of-370 passes (55.1 percent) for 2,430 yards with 16 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He suffered a left knee injury early the following season and was limited to five games played, and then decided to transfer to Washington.

In his NFL.com draft profile, draft analyst Lance Zierlein writes Eason is a "strapping pocket-passer prototype" who has the "arm strength to challenge (the) secondary anywhere on (the) field."

"Has frame and arm strength to excite evaluators," Zierlein writes. "Can step and rip it between two levels of defenders. … Deep-ball accuracy on play-action shots."

Eason now gets a chance to develop under head coach Frank Reich and a veteran-laden Colts quarterback room. The team already has a new veteran starter in Philip Rivers, who signed a one-year free agent deal with the team last month, as well as last year's starter, Jacoby Brissett, and Chad Kelly.

The Colts are next scheduled to select with the third pick in the fifth round (149th-overall).

First Look: Jacob Eason Selected 122nd By Colts

Get your first look at quarterback Jacob Eason after being selected 122nd overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Eason
1 / 14
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) passes the ball in the first half, during an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
2 / 14

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) passes the ball in the first half, during an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
3 / 14

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason poses for a portrait during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2020
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
4 / 14

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
5 / 14

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason warms up for the team's NCAA college football game against Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 14

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason looks to pass against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
7 / 14

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason looks to pass against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
8 / 14

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2020 National Football League
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) hands-off to Salvon Ahmed against Oregon in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Seattle. The ball sailed past, but Eason was able to recover it. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
9 / 14

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) hands-off to Salvon Ahmed against Oregon in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Seattle. The ball sailed past, but Eason was able to recover it. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 14

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason passes against Hawaii during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 52-20. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
11 / 14

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason passes against Hawaii during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Seattle. Washington won 52-20. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
12 / 14

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason (10) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington quarterback Jacob Eason in action against Eastern Washington in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
13 / 14

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason in action against Eastern Washington in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington's Jacob Eason passes against Stanford in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
14 / 14

Washington's Jacob Eason passes against Stanford in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Breakout Year 3 players, quarterbacks, wide receiver depth chart

The Colts Mailbag is back with questions on the team's 2021 draft picks, Anthony Richardson's relationship with Jonathan Taylor, where Josh Downs sits on the Colts' wide receiver depth chart and more as we hit the middle of OTAs. 
news

Don't miss 'With The Next Pick: The First Step' on FOX59 this Sunday

Tune in to FOX59 at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.
news

Why Julius Brents' high school coach is confident Warren Central cornerback will thrive with hometown Colts

Brents impressed former Warren Central head coach Jayson West with his work ethic and competitive toughness while in high school. 
news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about 2023 NFL Draft, from Anthony Richardson to Jake Witt

The Colts selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson, Julius Brents, Josh Downs, Blake Freeland, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Darius Rush, Daniel Scott, Will Mallory, Evan Hull, Titus Leo, Jaylon Jones and Jake Witt. Here's what you need to know about those players – and the process that led the Colts to draft them. 
news

From a text to a phone call: How the entire Colts' organization became sold on Anthony Richardson as their quarterback of the future 

This is the inside story of how the Colts, collectively, decided on Anthony Richardson as the right quarterback to select with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Daniel Scott gives Colts instincts at safety, special teams ability

The Indianapolis Colts selected Cal safety Daniel Scott with their fifth-round (No. 158 overall) selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Scott has versatility for the Indy defense, playing both safety spots and at nickel corner in college, and could be an instant candidate to log special teams snaps.
news

Darius Rush provides another big, rangy cornerback prospect for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts continued adding size to the cornerback position in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting 6-foot-1 South Carolina product Darius Rush.
news

With 'good upside,' Blake Freeland adds depth, athleticism to Colts' offensive line

The Indianapolis Colts addressed their offensive line early in Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting big BYU tackle Blake Freeland in the fourth round.
news

Colts inject athleticism, competition into roster with 9 picks on Day 3 of 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts continued to draft players with high-end athletic traits on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft. 
news

Northern Michigan tackle Jake Witt aims to 'be a sponge' as NFL journey begins with Colts

The super-athletic Witt converted from tight end to tackle in the middle of a game in 2021, and only started playing college football two years ago. 
news

Colts select Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt with No. 236 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Witt converted to left tackle from tight end during the 2021 season and impressed scouts in the pre-draft process with his athleticism and natural talent. 
news

Colts select Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones with No. 221 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Jones broke up 14 passes and notched three interceptions over three seasons at Texas A&M. 
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising