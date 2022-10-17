Colts RB Deon Jackson Shines As Next Man Up With Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines Out

"He played extremely tough," Ryan said. "He was huge for us catching the ball out of the backfield."

Jackson said receiving comes naturally to him, since he played wide receiver at Pace Academy in Atlanta until his senior year (at the end of which Matt Ryan spoke at his graduation). But that shouldn't diminish what he did as a runner, which was punctuated by a three-yard touchdown on which he truck-sticked Jaguars safety Andre Cisco on his way to the end zone.

"Running over somebody on the goal line, that's something all running backs love, that's something people always dream about doing," Jackson said. "For me to be able to do that at this level, it's crazy — and in my first start, it's crazy."

Taylor and Hines have, for the last year, drilled into Jackson's mindset that he's two plays away from taking over as the Colts' top running back. Jackson said that helped him stay locked in to the offensive gameplan every week, which in turn has helped him make a smooth transition to being the team's starter while Taylor and Hines are sidelined.

The Colts entered the 2022 season seeing Taylor and Hines as two of their top three playmakers (along with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who had 13 catches for 134 yards on Sunday). But without those guys, their offense still put up 34 points – the most they've had since Week 11 of the 2021 season. And Jackson's contributions were key to it.

For Jackson, hearing his name announced coming out of the tunnel at Lucas Oil Stadium felt like a long time coming for a guy who's had to navigate a difficult path from being an undrafted free agent to this point – of helping your fantasy team, sure, but more importantly the team that employs him.