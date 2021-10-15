Colts Mailbag: Dayo Odeyingbo, Chris Reed, Upcoming Schedule And More Ahead Of Week 6 Game vs. Texans

JJ Stankevitz: Good questions here.

Getting back on track for the Colts starts with carrying over what they did on offense against the Ravens to Sunday against the Texans. And that's play an extremely physical brand of football – breaking tackles, winning in the trenches, making contested catches.

The Texans enter Week 6 having allowed the second-most rushing yards after contact in the NFL (497), per PFF. They're tied with the Ravens for 29th in the NFL with an average of 3.1 yards after contact allowed per rushing play, so maybe there's another opportunity for Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines to churn out some yards and physically assert the run game, as those players did on Monday night.

Houston also has allowed the seventh highest percentage of explosive passing plays this season (17.6 percent), so perhaps there will be some more opportunities for Carson Wentz to take the kind of shots he took against Baltimore – which also has allowed 17.6 percent of passing plays against its defense to be explosive gains.

On defense, don't sleep on Texans quarterback Davis Mills, who actually had a higher passer rating (141.7) than Lamar Jackson (140.5) in Week 5. The Colts will need to defend the pass with more success than they had against the Ravens; stay tuned Friday for updates on the game status for cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes (concussion) and Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). The Colts will get defensive end Kwity Paye back, while the Texans will be without stud left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

And as for your last question – it certainly feels like the Colts have played an extremely difficult schedule, hasn't it? Opening with Russell Wilson – who's now hurt – and then getting Super Bowl contenders in the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens in the first five weeks is a pretty heavy lift.

According to Football Outsiders, though, the Colts have had about an average strength of schedule (17th) through the first five weeks of the season. For the final 13 weeks, though, the Colts' strength of schedule is 29th (the entire AFC South ranks between 27-30th, though).

But one final thought: I brought up this "easier" schedule after the first five weeks to head coach Frank Reich in a preseason Q&A and his answer was illuminating on how the Colts will approach these various stretches of a season.

"We take it week by week," Reich said. "And yeah, we establish our identity by our values, who we are, what we are philosophically as an offense, defense and special teams and who we are as a team together. And then as you said, as the season progresses, that takes little twists and turns but you really have to take that mindset of you can't get too focused — you can only focus on one thing, and that's the next game. It literally is the next game. And so if you start worrying about the game you just had or two games out, that's just a formula for disaster.