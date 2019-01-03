UPDATE: Colts Rule Two Out For Wild Card Round Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday ruled out two players — one on offense, one on defense — for Saturday's Wild Card round matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The team is also hoping to see the return of two starters to the starting lineup for its first playoff matchup since the 2014 season.

Those who have been ruled out are wide receiver Ryan Grant and defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis. Safety J.J. Wilcox, who was initially labeled as doubtful, on Friday was upgraded to questionable.

» Grant did not practice all week as he deals with a toe injury. The fifth-year receiver played 14 regular season games for Indy in 2018, starting 10, and had 35 receptions for 334 yards and one touchdown. Look for guys like Zach Pascal and Daurice Fountain to possibly get snaps in Grant's place vs. Houston.

» Lewis suffered a knee injury during last week's playoffs-clinching victory over the Tennessee Titans, and didn't return. He also did not practice this week. The Colts' second-round (64th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Lewis suffered a toe injury during training camp and was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the regular season. He was activated off IR prior to the team's Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and has since played in eight games with six starts, and has collected 13 tackles (three for a loss) with two sacks, eight quarterback hits and one pass defensed. Those who could play in his place include fellow rookie Kemoko Turay or Al-Quadin Muhammad.