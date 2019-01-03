UPDATE: Colts Rule Two Out For Wild Card Round Matchup

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday ruled out two players — one on offense, one on defense — for Saturday’s Wild Card round matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Jan 03, 2019 at 03:51 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

The team is also hoping to see the return of two starters to the starting lineup for its first playoff matchup since the 2014 season.

Those who have been ruled out are wide receiver Ryan Grant and defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis. Safety J.J. Wilcox, who was initially labeled as doubtful, on Friday was upgraded to questionable.

» Grant did not practice all week as he deals with a toe injury. The fifth-year receiver played 14 regular season games for Indy in 2018, starting 10, and had 35 receptions for 334 yards and one touchdown. Look for guys like Zach Pascal and Daurice Fountain to possibly get snaps in Grant's place vs. Houston.

» Lewis suffered a knee injury during last week's playoffs-clinching victory over the Tennessee Titans, and didn't return. He also did not practice this week. The Colts' second-round (64th-overall) pick in this year's NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Lewis suffered a toe injury during training camp and was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the regular season. He was activated off IR prior to the team's Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and has since played in eight games with six starts, and has collected 13 tackles (three for a loss) with two sacks, eight quarterback hits and one pass defensed. Those who could play in his place include fellow rookie Kemoko Turay or Al-Quadin Muhammad.

» Wilcox made his first appearance on the injury report Thursday, and is questionable with an ankle injury. A sixth-year veteran, Wilcox signed with the Colts as a free agent on Dec. 18, and has appeared in two games with Indy, collecting two tackles on defense and two special teams tackles.

'Optimistic' about Geathers, Kelly

While the Colts won't have the services of Grant and Lewis on Saturday, they are hoping to have two starters back in the fold.

Reich said Thursday he's "hopeful and optimistic" safety Clayton Geathers and center Ryan Kelly will be able to make their returns against the Texans.

Geathers has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but practiced on Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 13. He is officially listed as questionable.

Kelly, meanwhile, suffered a neck injury Week 16 against the New York Giants, which kept him out of last week's victory over the Titans. He was not even listed as questionable, which can be considered a good sign for his availability against the Texans.

Injury report

Here is Thursday's practice report, with their designation for Saturday's game (if applicable):

» DNP: T Anthony Castonzo (knee); S Clayton Geathers (knee; questionable); WR Ryan Grant (toe; out); WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle; questionable); LB Darius Leonard (ankle); DT/DE Tyquan Lewis (knee; out); DE Jabaal Sheard (knee; questionable); S J.J. Wilcox (ankle; questionable)

» Limited: S Malik Hooker (hip); WR Dontrelle Inman (shoulder/finger; questionable)

» Full: TE Eric Ebron (not injury related/rest); WR Daurice Fountain (ankle); C Ryan Kelly (neck); WR Zach Pascal (knee; questionable); LB Anthony Walker (shoulder); RB Jordan Wilkins (knee/ankle)

Advertising