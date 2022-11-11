Who's In, Who's Out

Colts Rule Out RB Deon Jackson, LB Shaquille Leonard and TE Jelani Woods For Week 10 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

On Friday, interim head coach Jeff Saturday ruled out RB Deon Jackson, LB Shaquille Leonard and TE Jelani Woods for Sunday’s game vs. Las Vegas.

Nov 11, 2022 at 01:13 PM
Colts Communications
The Colts ruled out running back Deon Jackson, linebacker Shaquille Leonard and tight end Jelani Woods for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Friday.

