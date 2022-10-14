Who's In, Who's Out

Presented by

Colts Rule Out LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Kwity Paye For Week 6 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

On Friday, Frank Reich ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday’s game vs. Jacksonville.

Oct 14, 2022 at 01:20 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Article Template

Frank Reich ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's game vs. Jacksonville.

Related Content

news

Colts Rule Out S Julian Blackmon, RB Jonathan Taylor For Week 5 Game vs. Denver Broncos

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis were also ruled out for Thursday night's game.

news

Colts Rule Out Safety Julian Blackmon For Week 4 vs. Tennessee Titans, LB Shaquille Leonard Questionable

The Colts will face the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts Rule Out LB Shaquille Leonard, T Bernhard Raimann For Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts and Chiefs kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts Rule Out LB Shaquille Leonard, WR Alec Pierce For Week 2 Game Against Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts will kick off against the Jaguars at 1 p.m. Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

news

Colts Rule Out Linebacker Shaquille Leonard For Week 1 Game Against Houston Texans

The Colts open the 2022 season on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

news

Colts Rule CB Xavier Rhodes Out For Week 18 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Rhodes (hamstring) suffered an injury in the Colts' Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Colts Rule Out S Andrew Sendejo For Week 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Jack Doyle and Eric Fisher left the Colts' Week 16 win over the Arizona Cardinals with injuries and did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

news

Colts Place G Mark Glowinski On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Rule Out C Ryan Kelly For Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Frank Reich on Friday provided a final status update for Colts players ahead of Christmas night's game against the Cardinals in Arizona.

news

Colts Rule Out DT Antwaun Woods For Week 15 vs. New England Patriots

The Colts kick off against the Patriots Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts Do Not Rule Out Any Players For Week 13 vs. Houston Texans

The Colts face the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium.

news

Colts Do Not Rule Any Players Out For Week 12 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coach Frank Reich gave a clean bill of health to the Colts for Sunday's game vs. the defending Super Bowl champions

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising