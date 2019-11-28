2019 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 13

» Ben Banogu, defensive end: Banogu, the Colts' second-round (49th-overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, logged 14 defensive snaps in last Thursday's Week 12 loss to the Houston Texans, finishing with one tackle (one for a loss) with one sack and one quarterback hit. Banogu has played 203 snaps so far — 194 on defense and nine on special teams — and has 10 total tackles (three for a loss) with five quarterback hits and one pass defensed, while his one forced fumble ranks tied for sixth among all NFL rookies, and his 2.5 sacks ranks tied for ninth among rookies.

» Parris Campbell, wide receiver: Campbell, the Colts' second-round (59th-overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, was inactive last Thursday against the Texans for a third straight week as he works his way back from a fractured hand suffered Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the season, Campbell has 15 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown, and four rushing attempts for 34 yards (8.5 avg.), as well as seven kickoff returns for 177 yards (25.3 avg.). He's played 187 total snaps — 165 on offense (93 lined up out wide and 72 in the slot) and 22 on special teams.

» Ashton Dulin, wide receiver: Dulin, who was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May, played in his eighth game of the season Week 12 against the Texans, logging 12 snaps in all, all on special teams. Dulin, who has played 131 snaps in all on the year, including 17 on offense and 114 on special teams, and is tied with safety George Odum for the second on the team with five special teams tackles.

» Bobby Okereke, linebacker: Okereke, the Colts' third-round (89th-overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, earned his seventh start of the season last Thursday night against the Texans, finishing with three defensive tackles, one pass defensed and one special teams tackle and a forced fumble on a punt play in the second quarter; he played 30 snaps in all, including 17 on defense. On the year, Okereke has 36 total tackles (two for a loss) with two passes defensed, while his one fumble recovery ranks tied for third among all NFL rookies, and his one forced fumble ranks tied for sixth among all rookies.

» E.J. Speed*, linebacker:* Speed, the Colts' fifth-round (164th-overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, logged 11 snaps, all on special teams, in last Thursday's loss to the Texans, including three with the kick coverage, five with the kick return and three with the punt return units. For the season, Speed has played 144 total snaps — 33 on defense and 111 on special teams — and has collected six total tackles (one for a loss) and one special teams stop.

» Marvell Tell III*, cornerback:* Tell III, the Colts' fifth-round (144th-overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, played in his eighth game of the season last Thursday against the Texans, finishing with four tackles; he played 52 snaps in all, including 42 on defense and 10 on special teams. For the season, Tell III has logged 331 snaps — including 218 on defense and 113 on special teams — and has logged 19 tackles, five passes defensed and one special teams stop, while his one forced fumble ranks tied for sixth among all NFL rookies.

» Khari Willis*, safety:* Willis, the Colts' fourth-round (109th-overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, was inactive last Thursday for the first time all season after suffering a concussion Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. For the year, Willis has played 469 total snaps, including 414 on defense (161 at safety, 142 in the box, 52 along the defensive line, 51 in the slot and eight out wide) and 55 on special teams; his 44 total tackles ranks seventh among all NFL rookies, while his 35 solo tackles rank tied for sixth. He also has two tackles for loss and one pass defensed on the year, and his four quarterback hurries rank 10th among NFL rookies, according to Pro Football Focus.