2019 Colts Rookie Watch: Week 15

» Ben Banogu, defensive end: Banogu, the Colts' second-round (49th-overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, logged 18 defensive snaps in last Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Banogu has played 232 snaps so far — 223 on defense and nine on special teams — and has 10 total tackles (three for a loss) with five quarterback hits and one pass defensed, while his one forced fumble ranks tied for eighth among all NFL rookies, and his 2.5 sacks ranks tied for 10th among rookies.

» Ashton Dulin, wide receiver: Dulin, who was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May, played in his 10th game of the season Week 14 against the Buccaneers, and played 30 snaps in all, including 14 on offense and 16 on special teams. He's played 206 snaps in all on the year (70 on offense and 136 on special teams) and has one reception for 13 yards, while his five special teams tackles rank tied for third on the team.

» Chase McLaughlin, kicker: McLaughlin made his Colts debut last Sunday against the Buccaneers; he hit 5-of-6 kicks total, including 2-of-3 field goals — connecting from 19 and 50 yards, and missing from 47 yards — and all three of his extra-point tries. Combined on the year, McLaughlin in eight games has converted 15-of-20 field goals (75 percent) and ranks tied for first in the league in extra-point conversion percentage (100; 18-of-18).

» Bobby Okereke, linebacker: Okereke, the Colts' third-round (89th-overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, earned his eighth start of the season last Sunday against the Buccaneers, finishing with two tackles on defense, and another stop on special teams; he played 45 snaps total, including 27 on defense and 18 on special teams. Okereke has played in 510 snaps in all on the year (373 on defense and 137 on special teams) and has 42 total tackles (two for a loss), a sack and two passes defensed, while he ranks tied for fourth among all NFL rookies in forced fumbles (2) and tied for third among rookies with one fumble recovery; Okereke's five special teams tackles, meanwhile, rank tied for third on the team.

» E.J. Speed*, linebacker:* Speed, the Colts' fifth-round (164th-overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, was inactive for last Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. For the season, Speed has played 157 total snaps — 33 on defense and 124 on special teams — and has collected six total tackles (one for a loss) and one special teams stop.

» Marvell Tell III*, cornerback:* Tell III, the Colts' fifth-round (144th-overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, played in his 10th game of the season last Sunday against the Buccaneers, logging 17 snaps on the day (two on defense and 15 on special teams) and finishing with a special teams tackle. Tell III has played 365 snaps in all on the year, including 220 on defense and 145 on special teams and has logged 19 tackles, five passes defensed and two special teams stops, while his one forced fumble ranks tied for eighth among all NFL rookies.

» Khari Willis*, safety:* Willis, the Colts' fourth-round (109th-overall) selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, earned his seventh start of the season last Sunday against the Buccaneers, logging 68 snaps in all — all on defense — and finishing with a team- and single-game career-best 11 tackles and his first-career quarterback hit. For the year, Willis has played 582 total snaps (202 at safety, 182 in the box, 69 along the defensive line, 62 in the slot and 12 lined up out wide; and 55 on special teams) and ranks seventh among all NFL rookies in total tackles (58) and solo stops (45), while he also has two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed; his five quarterback hurries, meanwhile, rank tied for eighth among qualified NFL safeties, according to Pro Football Focus.