Colts Release Divisional Round Unofficial Depth Chart

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday continue their postseason journey by traveling to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their Divisional Round matchup at Arrowhead Stadium — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.
Here is a look at the Colts' unofficial depth chart for the Chiefs game, with some notes for each unit:
OFFENSE:
— WR: Dontrelle Inman, Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal
— LT: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark
— LG: Quenton Nelson
— C: Ryan Kelly, Evan Boehm, Josh Andrews
— RG: Mark Glowinski, Evan Boehm
— RT: Braden Smith, Joe Haeg
— TE: Ryan Hewitt, Mo Alie-Cox
— WR: T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, Daurice Fountain
— QB: Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett
— TE: Eric Ebron
— RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams
Notes: No differences this week compared to last week.
----------------
DEFENSE:
— DE: Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Geneo Grissom
— NT: Margus Hunt, Grover Stewart
— UT: Denico Autry, Hassan Ridgeway
— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad
— WLB: Darius Leonard, Matthew Adams
— MLB: Anthony Walker, Ahmad Thomas
— SAM: Najee Goode, Zaire Franklin
— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Chris Milton
— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Corey Moore
— SS: Clayton Geathers, Mike Mitchell, J.J. Wilcox
— CB: Pierre Desir, Nate Hairston
Notes: Just a couple roster-move-related changes that make this week's unofficial depth chart on defense different than last week's. With a knee injury to Tyquan Lewis, the team last week signed defensive end Geneo Grissom and waived cornerback Jalen Collins, who has since been re-signed to the practice squad.
----------------
SPECIALISTS:
— P: Rigoberto Sanchez
— K: Adam Vinatieri
— LS: Luke Rhodes
— KR: Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Nyheim Hines
— PR: Chester Rogers, Zach Pascal, T.Y. Hilton
Notes: No differences this week compared to last week.