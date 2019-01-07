Colts Release Divisional Round Unofficial Depth Chart

What does the Divisional Round unofficial depth chart look like for the Indianapolis Colts? We take a position-by-position look.

Jan 07, 2019 at 12:04 PM
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday continue their postseason journey by traveling to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their Divisional Round matchup at Arrowhead Stadium — and, accordingly, it's time to look at the team's unofficial depth chart for the game.

Here is a look at the Colts' unofficial depth chart for the Chiefs game, with some notes for each unit:

OFFENSE:

— WR: Dontrelle Inman, Ryan Grant, Zach Pascal

— LT: Anthony Castonzo, Le'Raven Clark

— LG: Quenton Nelson

— C: Ryan Kelly, Evan Boehm, Josh Andrews

— RG: Mark Glowinski, Evan Boehm

— RT: Braden Smith, Joe Haeg

— TE: Ryan Hewitt, Mo Alie-Cox

— WR: T.Y. Hilton, Chester Rogers, Daurice Fountain

— QB: Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett

— TE: Eric Ebron

— RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Jonathan Williams

Notes: No differences this week compared to last week.

----------------

DEFENSE:

— DE: Tyquan Lewis, Kemoko Turay, Geneo Grissom

— NT: Margus Hunt, Grover Stewart

— UT: Denico Autry, Hassan Ridgeway

— DE: Jabaal Sheard, Al-Quadin Muhammad

— WLB: Darius Leonard, Matthew Adams

— MLB: Anthony Walker, Ahmad Thomas

— SAM: Najee Goode, Zaire Franklin

— CB: Kenny Moore II, Quincy Wilson, Chris Milton

— FS: Malik Hooker, George Odum, Corey Moore

— SS: Clayton Geathers, Mike Mitchell, J.J. Wilcox

— CB: Pierre Desir, Nate Hairston

Notes: Just a couple roster-move-related changes that make this week's unofficial depth chart on defense different than last week's. With a knee injury to Tyquan Lewis, the team last week signed defensive end Geneo Grissom and waived cornerback Jalen Collins, who has since been re-signed to the practice squad.

----------------

SPECIALISTS:

— P: Rigoberto Sanchez

— K: Adam Vinatieri

— LS: Luke Rhodes

— KR: Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Nyheim Hines

— PR: Chester Rogers, Zach Pascal, T.Y. Hilton

Notes: No differences this week compared to last week.

