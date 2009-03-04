COLTS RE-SIGN MUIR





Colts Defensive Tackle Returns for Second Season with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Daniel Muir joined the Colts just before the 2008 regular season as a waiver claim from the Green Bay Packers. The two-year veteran defensive tackle will re-join the club in 2009, signing with the Colts on Wednesday as an exclusive rights free agent.

Muir (6-2, 312) has appeared in nine career games, totaling 12 tackles. In 2008, he played in six games with the Colts, finishing with four tackles. Muir joined Green Bay in 2007 as an undrafted free agent from Kent State. He appeared in three games as a rookie.