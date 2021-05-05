Colts Mailbag: Why Chris Ballard Targeted D-Line In NFL Draft

Mark L., Fort Wayne, Ind.: How does Kylen Granson fit in this offense? And how immediate of an impact can he make?

JJ Stankevitz: So last year, Trey Burton played 224 of his 394 offensive snaps (57 percent) in the backfield, slot or split out wide. Here's how Burton and Granson match up:

Burton: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, 4.62 40-yard dash

Granson: 6-foot-2, 242 pounds, 4.63 40-yard dash

Granson initially played receiver at Rice before transferring to SMU and moving to tight end.

"He adds a speed element in the room that I think is really going to help us offensively, especially on third down," Ballard said.

And here's what Reich said about the fourth round pick:

"When you watch the tape, you see he is explosive. He has explosive speed, he has quickness, foot and body quickness. He's also dynamic with the football in his hand as a tight end, which that can be a great element for our offense. We like to think we know what we're doing when we're using that position, but I think he'll complement the other guys well. Very versatile, we can put him in the backfield. This is a highly intelligent player. That room is a very productive room and they need to complement each other and I think he adds an important piece to our offense."

The transition from college to the pros is often challenging for tight ends, but the Colts' success in developing players at that position is important here. We'll see how Granson performs when he gets on the practice field but both the scouting and coaching staff are excited about what he can bring to the offense in 2021 and beyond.

Kirk Slates, Cheney, Kan.: Does Mike Strachan have a chance to see the field in his first 2 years? If yes, how do you see it happening?

JJ Stankevitz: Sure, he has a chance. He has an eye-popping combination of length and speed — he wanted to run track for the Bahamas in the 2020 Summer Olympics before those were postponed — but will need to successfully navigate a difficult transition from D-II Charleston to the NFL.

There's a long way to go before Strachan (pronounced "Strawn") sees the field, but I love the attitude he has as he makes his way to Indianapolis. And if he does make it, I think this attitude will be part of the reason why: