Coby Fleener Heading To New Orleans

With Fleener departing, the Colts would still seem to be in the market for another tight end.

The team offered restricted free agent Jack Doyle a tender offer earlier this month (Doyle has until April 22 to sign the tender).

It is not known how frequently new offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski will use the tight end position.

The fit for Fleener in New Orleans should be ideal. A Drew Brees led offense has a heavy emphasis on incorporating tight ends in the passing game.