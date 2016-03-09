Coby Fleener Heading To New Orleans

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are moving on with Dwayne Allen as their top tight end.
It was thought to be very difficult for the Colts to bring back both Allen and Coby Fleener.
That belief came to fruition on Wednesday night, when Fleener signed with the New Orleans Saints.
In his four seasons with the Colts, Fleener was one of the Colts' most durable players.
Fleener, a 2012 second-round pick of the Colts, was the team's lone non-specialist to have not missed a game the past three years.
From 2013-15, Fleener caught 50 balls each season.
Highlights from Fleeners's 2015 season!
With Fleener departing, the Colts would still seem to be in the market for another tight end.
The team offered restricted free agent Jack Doyle a tender offer earlier this month (Doyle has until April 22 to sign the tender).
It is not known how frequently new offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski will use the tight end position.
The fit for Fleener in New Orleans should be ideal. A Drew Brees led offense has a heavy emphasis on incorporating tight ends in the passing game.
Fleener joins former Colts' safety Dwight Lowery as the first two unrestricted free agents to have found a new home this offseason.