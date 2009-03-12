CHEERLEADER OF THE WEEK: JESSICA E.





Jessica is a true Hoosier who loves a challenge. Her passion for dancing and performing shines on the field, but she admits her lack of technical dance training made her hesitant to tryout. "I am blessed to have natural ability to mix a lot of hard work and determination, and I am now proud to be a fourth year veteran."

Although she only cheered during high school, her parents say Jessica was dancing before she learned how to walk! Her mother plays a special role in her life. "She has battled through the toughest times while maintaining a positive attitude and a great sense of humor. She is the strongest person I know."

Jessica is adventurous and spirited. "I would love to be able to rock out with a bass guitar, expand my cooking skills, learn to use num-chucks, take ballroom dance lessons, and some painting courses!" Once an aesthetician, she is back in school to pursue a career in nursing. "I still give massages, facials, waxing, and do make up for friends whenever I get the chance."

Her expertise comes in handy with 39 other girls on the team! "The level of camaraderie is amazing…Lucky for us, the Colts will not hire a girl with a bad attitude." Everyone who makes the team is truly a "Sweetheart behind the Horseshoe."

In four weeks, she will travel with the Colts Show Troupe on a 25-day tour of the Mediterranean. She is thrilled to perform in a variety show for the brave men and women overseas. "The Colts have been a perfect avenue to allow me to live my life passionately."