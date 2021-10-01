Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

JJ Stankevitz: So there were a few questions this week about Jonathan Taylor getting 10 carries in Week 3 against the Titans. Reich addressed that question earlier this week:

"You lose a game, I say this all the time – you can be better, I can be better. I need to be better," Reich said. "But as far as runs go, we've seen in the time that we've been here, even just here – I forget my years before this – but we've had this conversation before where it's an odd flow of the game. Where because we were not in sync offensively, we had eight plays in the first quarter, we had 23 plays in the first half. I mean we weren't in sync.

"Then they were possessing the ball. So now you've got seven or eight runs called in the first half. Then we come out in the third quarter and we have a 17-play drive. I don't know how many runs we called in that drive, but I think it was quite a few. But you're playing catchup as far as calling runs – unless you get the lead in a game, you're never going to get enough runs called.

"Ultimately the whole key to getting the number of runs called you want is to be in the fourth quarter with the lead. That's where you really build it.

"We had a bunch run-pass checks as well. They showed heavy boxes, and we checked pass. We tried to scheme and call things that put the players in the best position. So if they are going to play a real heavy box against the run – and there is sometimes we're willing to take that chance and run against it, but we're also going to try and take what they give us. So if they're going to play a heavy box, at times we're going to check out and throw the ball."

Four of Taylor's 10 runs came with eight or more defenders in the box, per NFL Next Gen Stats. It's not just one single factor here – this issues are always much more complex than simply saying "run the ball more."

As for this week, it's easy to say the Colts should try to run the ball more, but the counter is there are things Miami may try to do to take the run away. The Titans did with a lot of different motions while mixing up their fronts. If the Dolphins do the same, though, the Colts expect to be ready.