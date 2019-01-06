By The Numbers: Colts 21, Texans 7 (Wild Card Round)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ 2018 Wild Card Round victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Jan 05, 2019 at 10:52 PM
Colts Team Notes

• The Colts defeated the Houston Texans by a score of 21-7 in the AFC Wild Card Round to earn their first playoff win since 2014 season (1/11/15 at Denver).

• 31 Colts players made their playoff debut in today's game. 

• The Colts became just the second team in NFL history to win a playoff game after starting the season 1-5. They join the 2015 Kansas City Chiefs who defeated the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Colts Offense

• The Colts offense produced 422 yards (222 passing, 200 rushing). It is the ninth time this season the Colts have recorded over 400 yards in a game. 

• The Colts offense went nine-of-14 on third down for a conversation rate of 64 percent. It marked the fourth-highest conversion rate on third down in Colts playoff history. 

• It is the third time this season the Colts have rushed for 200 yards or more. It is the first time in Colts history the team has rushed for 200 yards in a playoff game.

Andrew Luck

• Andrew Luck finished the night going 19-of-32 for 222 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for a quarterback rating of 88.3.

• Luck also added 29 yards on eight carries. 

• Luck's two touchdown passes are tied for the second-most in his career in a playoff game.

Running Backs

• Marlon Mack rushed for 148 yards on 24 carries and had one touchdown. He became the first running back this season to rush for over 100 yards against the Texans.

• Mack's 100-yard rushing game was also the first by a Colts running back in a playoff game since Dominic Rhodes in Super Bowl XLI

• Mack's first quarter touchdown marked his fifth-straight game with a rushing touchdown. The last Colts player to rush for a touchdown in five-straight games or more was Edgerrin James in 2005 (10/9-11/20).

• Mack's 148 rushing yards are the most in a playoff game in team history.

Receivers

• T.Y. Hilton caught five passes for 85 yards and led the team in receiving. His career numbers against Houston are 81 receptions for 1,530 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 career games.  

• Hilton's 63 receiving yards on the first drive is a single-game career-high on an opening drive per @ESPNNF.

• Dontrelle Inman recorded four receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown.

• Inman now has touchdowns in three-straight games for the second time in his career. 

• Eric Ebron finished the day with three receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown. 

• Including the regular season, Ebron has made 11 receptions in the red zone for 11 touchdowns and 112 yards. 

• Ebron joins Rob Gronkowski as the only tight ends over the last five seasons to catch 14 or more touchdowns in a single season, including playoffs per @NFLResearch.

• Zach Pascal's 14-yard rush was a single-game career-high.

Colts Defense

• The Colts shut out the Houston Texans in the first half. It is the first time the Colts have shut out an opponent in the first half of a playoff game since 1/8/11 vs. the New York Jets.

• The Colts held the Texans to seven points, the Texans' lowest point total this season and the only time they have been held to single-digit points.

• The Colts defense finished the day with 3.0 sacks, 3.0 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, four passes defensed and one interception.

• The Colts defense also held the Texans offense to three-of-13 on third down for a 23 percent conversation rate. It is the fourth-lowest opponent conversion rate in Colts playoff history.

Defensive Line

• Margus Hunt led the defensive line in tackles with three (two solo). 

• Al-Quadin Muhammad registered two solo tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one quarterback hit. 

• Hassan Ridgeway and Grover Stewart both registered half a sack.

Linebackers

• Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 13 (five solo).

• Since 1994, his 13 tackles are tied for second in team history in a playoff game, trailing only Jerrell Freeman's 15 vs. Cincinnati on 1/4/15.

Secondary

• Kenny Moore II finished the day with six tackles (five solo), 1.0 sack, 1.0 tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, one interception and two passes defensed. 

• Moore II recorded an interception in his first career playoff game and now has interceptions in back-to-back games. 

• Clayton Geathers led the unit in tackles with nine tackles (five solo) and had one pass defensed.

Special Teams

• Adam Vinatieri was a perfect three-for-three on PATs for the day. 

• Vinatieri joined George Blanda as the only players to appear in a playoff game at 46 years or older. 

• Rigoberto Sanchez punted four times for 148 yards and had two punts inside the 20.

Game Photos: Colts @ Texans

See all the action on the field as the Indianapolis Colts face off with the Houston Texans on Wild Card Weekend.

news

Self-Inflicted Wounds Costly For Colts In Season-Ending Loss To Bills

The Indianapolis Colts, the seventh seed in the AFC, gave the second-seeded Buffalo Bills all they could handle in Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup at Bills Stadium. But in the end, a series of self-inflicted wounds proved costly in Indy's narrow 27-24, season-ending loss.
news

Colts' Season Ends With 27-24 Loss To Bills In Wild Card Round

The No. 7-seed Indianapolis Colts on Sunday fell to the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills, 27-24, on Saturday in their 2020 Wild Card Round matchup at Bills Stadium, ending their season. Here was the in-game updates, highlights and analysis.
news

DeForest Buckner, Khari Willis Active For Today's Wild Card Round Matchup Against Bills

DeForest Buckner, who was questionable coming into today's Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills due to an ankle injury, is officially active for the game, as is safety Khari Willis, who missed the 2020 regular season finale with a concussion.
news

#INDvsBUF Inactives List (2020, Wild Card Round)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.
news

Colts Mailbag: Slowing Down Josh Allen & Bills' Passing Attack, Leaning On Jonathan Taylor, Philip Rivers' Postseason Experience

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about how the Colts can try to slow down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills' potent passing attack, why it'll be important to keep leaning on rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, the importance of Philip Rivers' postseason experience and much more.
news

Will Holden, Rock Ya-Sin Ruled Out Saturday Against The Bills; DeForest Buckner Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tackle Will Holden and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have been ruled out of Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is questionable, while safety Khari Willis has cleared the league's concussion protocol.
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Preparing For Bills' High-Powered Passing Attack

The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round contest against the Buffalo Bills. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Tuesday Notebook: Khari Willis Returns To Practice Field; Colts Put In First Preparations For Bills

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round contest against the Buffalo Bills. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Release Wild Card Round Unofficial Depth Chart For Bills Matchup

What does the Indianapolis Colts' unofficial depth chart look like for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills? We take a position-by-position look heading into the contest.
news

Road To The Playoffs: Recap Of Colts' 2020 Regular Season 

Go through each week of the Indianapolis Colts season ahead of their Wild Card matchup with the Buffalo Bills
news

Five Things Learned: Colts-Jaguars (2020, Week 17)

What were the main takeaways from Sunday's Indianapolis Colts 2020 Week 17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars? Here are Five Things Learned.
news

Colts Are AFC's No. 7 Seed; Travel To Take On No. 2-Seed Bills In Wild Card Round On Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts crossed off their first team goal of the 2020 season on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 to earn a spot in the postseason. The No. 7 seed in the AFC, the Colts next Saturday travel to take on the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.
