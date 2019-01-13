By The Numbers: Chiefs 31, Colts 13 (Divisional Round)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts’ 2018 Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Colts Team Notes

• The Colts lost to the Chiefs by a score of 31-13 in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. 

• The Colts finished the season as just one of three teams in NFL history to start the season 1-5 and make the playoffs.

Colts Offense

• The Colts offense finished with 263 yards (176 passing, 87 rushing).

Andrew Luck

• Andrew Luck finished the day going 19-of-36 passing for 203 yards and one touchdown. 

• Luck also added 17 yards rushing on two carries.

Running Backs

• Marlon Mack led the team in rushing with 46 yards on nine attempts. 

• Nyheim Hines had three carries for 24 yards.

Receivers

• T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving with 60 yards on four receptions and had one touchdown. 

• Dontrelle Inman caught four passes for 55 yards. 

• Eric Ebron finished with five receptions for 51 yards. 

• Ebron's 51 yards receiving are a personal postseason single-game high.

Colts Defense

• The Colts defense recorded 9.0 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Defensive Line

• Denico Autry led the defensive line in tackles with four (two solo) and registered 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. 

• Jabaal Sheard recorded three tackles (two solo), 1.0 sack, 1.0 tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

Linebackers

• Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 14 (10 solo) and had 1.0 tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.  

• Since 1994, Leonard is one of three Colts players (Jerrell Freeman and Gary Brackett) to have 10 tackles and a forced fumble in a playoff game. 

• Since 1994, Leonard's 14 tackles in a playoff game is the second most in team history. 

• Leonard's 27 tackles in this postseason are the third-most in a single postseason in team history since 1994.

Secondary

• Kenny Moore II led the secondary in tackles with 12 and recorded 2.0 sacks, 2.0 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and had one pass defensed.  

• Moore II is one of three Colts players (Robert Mathis and Larry Tripplett) to register sacks in back-to-back playoff games in the same postseason in team history. 

• On Moore II's second sack of the day, he tied Dwight Freeney (1/6/07 and 1/3/09) and Robert Mathis (1/3/09) as the only Colts to register 2.0 sacks in a playoff game. 

• With 3.0 sacks in this postseason, Moore II set a team record for most sacks in a single postseason. Moore II also tied Larry Tripplett for the third-most postseason sacks in team history.

Special Teams

• Najee Goode blocked a Chiefs punt and Zach Pascal returned the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Since at least 1960, it is the first blocked punt in Colts postseason history. The last time the Colts blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown was Dec. 12, 2010, vs. Dallas.

