By The Numbers: Chiefs 31, Colts 13 (Divisional Round)

Colts Team Notes
• The Colts lost to the Chiefs by a score of 31-13 in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.
• The Colts finished the season as just one of three teams in NFL history to start the season 1-5 and make the playoffs.
Colts Offense
• The Colts offense finished with 263 yards (176 passing, 87 rushing).
Andrew Luck
• Andrew Luck finished the day going 19-of-36 passing for 203 yards and one touchdown.
• Luck also added 17 yards rushing on two carries.
Running Backs
• Marlon Mack led the team in rushing with 46 yards on nine attempts.
• Nyheim Hines had three carries for 24 yards.
Receivers
• T.Y. Hilton led the team in receiving with 60 yards on four receptions and had one touchdown.
• Dontrelle Inman caught four passes for 55 yards.
• Eric Ebron finished with five receptions for 51 yards.
• Ebron's 51 yards receiving are a personal postseason single-game high.
Colts Defense
• The Colts defense recorded 9.0 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Defensive Line
• Denico Autry led the defensive line in tackles with four (two solo) and registered 1.0 sack, 2.0 tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
• Jabaal Sheard recorded three tackles (two solo), 1.0 sack, 1.0 tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.
Linebackers
• Darius Leonard led the team in tackles with 14 (10 solo) and had 1.0 tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
• Since 1994, Leonard is one of three Colts players (Jerrell Freeman and Gary Brackett) to have 10 tackles and a forced fumble in a playoff game.
• Since 1994, Leonard's 14 tackles in a playoff game is the second most in team history.
• Leonard's 27 tackles in this postseason are the third-most in a single postseason in team history since 1994.
Secondary
• Kenny Moore II led the secondary in tackles with 12 and recorded 2.0 sacks, 2.0 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and had one pass defensed.
• Moore II is one of three Colts players (Robert Mathis and Larry Tripplett) to register sacks in back-to-back playoff games in the same postseason in team history.
• On Moore II's second sack of the day, he tied Dwight Freeney (1/6/07 and 1/3/09) and Robert Mathis (1/3/09) as the only Colts to register 2.0 sacks in a playoff game.
• With 3.0 sacks in this postseason, Moore II set a team record for most sacks in a single postseason. Moore II also tied Larry Tripplett for the third-most postseason sacks in team history.
Special Teams
• Najee Goode blocked a Chiefs punt and Zach Pascal returned the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Since at least 1960, it is the first blocked punt in Colts postseason history. The last time the Colts blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown was Dec. 12, 2010, vs. Dallas.