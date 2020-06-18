Three Colts Make NFL.com's 2020 All-Under-25 Team

While fellow 2018 draftee Nelson has certainly earned every accolade that has come his way, Smith — who has started 28 consecutive games for the Colts and has only missed one snap in that time— has also quietly established himself as one of the top young offensive linemen in the league.

As a rookie — he was drafted to play right guard, but switched to tackle in Week 5 — Smith was the third-highest-graded first-year offensive lineman (71.4), according to Pro Football Focus, trailing only Nelson (76.7) and fellow right tackle Mike McGlinchey (73.2) of the San Francisco 49ers.

In 2019, Smith really took a step forward. He showed his chops as a dominant run blocker for the Colts' No. 7 rushing attack, ranking as the fifth-best offensive lineman in the NFL in run blocking with a grade of 86.4, according to PFF. Specifically, the Colts ran the ball 88 times behind Smith or to his outside for 483 yards (5.5 avg.), four touchdowns and 12 runs of 10-plus yards.

His big-time road-grading as a run blocker helped clear a path for Smith to be PFF's seventh-best offensive tackle overall with a grade of 79.8, and he was one of only 12 tackles to be flagged for five or fewer penalties.