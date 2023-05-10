Colts see Bernhard Raimann 'moving in the right direction' entering Year 2 at left tackle

Pro Football Focus charged seven sacks to Raimann in 2022, though only three of those came across his final six games of the season. Still, he mentioned this week the importance of keeping his focus throughout an entire game to avoid those one or two plays that lead to a sack – even if he plays well for the other snaps.

Raimann's mentality, too, has already impressed his new coaches.

"I think the trajectory is heading in the right direction with him," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "As a young player in this league, struggles as a rookie, they're not uncommon, right? Those things do happen. He's got some talent, he's got a great mentality around the building, he's really into — whether it's our meetings offensively or coach (Tony) Sparano (Jr.)'s meeting offensive line-wise, he's asking the right questions, he's working to get better. A lot of times in this league, going from Year 1 to Year 2 can be one of the biggest steps you'll have in your career."

Raimann will have to compete to be the Colts' starting left tackle in 2023, but his 16 games (11 starts) make him the second-most experienced tackle on the team's roster behind right tackle Braden Smith. And he'll have a chance to play in front of his family in Week 10, when the Colts face the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany – which is about a seven-hour drive from where his family lives in Vienna, Austria.

Only Raimann's dad has seen him play football in the United States (he came over for the Colts' Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders; his family hasn't seen him play since he was a wide receiver with the Vienna Vikings in high school.

And if all goes right for Raimann in the coming weeks and months, his family could see an ascending left tackle locking down his quarterback's blind side in Frankfurt.